 jump to example.com

Game Notes: No. 12 UVA opens ACC basketball schedule at No. 6 Louisville

Published Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 10:27 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballNo. 12 UVA (10-1) opens ACC action at No. 6 Louisville (11-1) on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Tipoff at KFC Yum! Center is set for 7 p.m. ET.

 

For Openers

  • Virginia opens its 64th season of ACC action.
  • UVA was picked to finish third in the ACC preseason poll, while Louisville was picked to finish fourth.
  • The Cavaliers are 0-1 vs. ranked opponents this season, suffering a 66-57 loss to then-No. 25 West Virginia on Dec. 3.
  • UVA is 22-24 against ranked foes in the Tony Bennett era.
  • UVA ranks first in the nation in scoring defense at 47.2 points per game and has held nine of its 11 opponents to 52 or fewer points.

 

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-Louisville game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
  • Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

 

The Head Coaches

  • Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 175-73 in eight seasons at UVA and 244-106 in 11 seasons overall.
  • Louisville: Rick Pitino (Massachusetts, 1974), 402-135 in 16 seasons at Louisville and 756-263 in 32 seasons overall.

 

UVA Ranked No. 12/11 in Latest Polls

  • UVA is ranked No. 12 in the latest Associated Press and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll.
  • UVA has been ranked in the top 15 in each of the first eight polls this season and was ranked in the top 10 in the first four polls.
  • The Cavaliers were ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.
  • UVA has been ranked in 53 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.
  • UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.

 

All-Time vs. Louisville

  • The Cavaliers are 8-4 all-time vs. Louisville in the series that dates back to 1923-24.
  • UVA has a two-game winning streak against Louisville and is 3-1 vs. the Cardinals in ACC action.
  • The Cavaliers are 4-3 against the Cardinals in Louisville, including a 63-47 win at KFC Yum! Center last season.
  • The 16-point UVA win last season marked Louisville’s worst loss at KFC Yum! Center, surpassing the 15-point win (78-63) by Kentucky over the Cardinals on Dec. 31, 2010.
  • The Cavaliers added 68-48 win over the Cardinals at John Paul Jones Arena to complete the two-game season sweep.
  • Tony Bennett is 3-1 vs. Louisville as head coach at Virginia.
  • London Perrantes is Virginia’s current career leading scorer against Louisville, averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in four career games against the Cardinals.

 

ACC Openers

  • The Cavaliers have an eight-game winning streak in ACC openers and are 7-0 in ACC openers under head coach Tony Bennett.
  • Virginia is 28-35 all-time in ACC openers.
  • The Cavaliers posted a 77-66 win over Notre Dame in last year’s ACC season opener and used a career-high 26 points from London Perrantes in an 89-80 overtime win at Miami in their 2014-15 ACC season opener.

 

Last Time Out

  • Kyle Guy tallied 17 points and London Perrantes added 14 as No. 12 Virginia posted a 56-52 at California on Dec. 21.
  • Perrantes scored UVA’s first nine points and Guy tallied seven points during the Cavaliers’ 17-2 run in the second half as UVA ended Cal’s school-record, 27-game home winning streak.
  • UVA limited Cal to 35.3 percent shooting and committed just seven turnovers in the road win.
  • Jabari Bird led the Bears with 15 points, Sam Singer added 10 and Ivan Raab had a game-high 12 rebounds.

 

Hoo Are These Wahoos?

  • Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
  • Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (10 ppg) and assists (4.4 apg).
  • Isaiah Wilkins (6.2 ppg & 5.0 rpg) leads the team in rebounds (55) and steals (17) and is second in blocked shots (14).
  • Newcomer Kyle Guy is averaging 9.4 points on 60 percent 3-point shooting and Marial Shayok is averaging 8.3 points.
  • Darius Thompson has added 7.8 points in 11 starts, while Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (65.9%) and is second in rebounding at 4.1 per game.
  • Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most improved player, is averaging 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
  • Mamadi Diakite is averaging 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench.

 

On The Horizon

  • No. 12 Virginia hosts No. 20 Florida State in ACC action on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET. The game will be televised by ESPNU.
Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

Augusta County Tourism announces Spring Grant Program awards

Augusta County Tourism announced $7,500 in grant funds will be awarded to three local tourism partners in Augusta County.

VCU Dogs on Call program featured in new Animal Planet documentary series

Local tails will wag on Jan. 1 when Animal Planet features the VCU Dogs on Call program as part of its new series, “Dogs: The Untold Story.”

Viewpoints: Del. Steve Landes talks politics, 2017 General Assembly

State Del. Steve Landes joins Viewpoints to talk about the upcoming 2017 Virginia General Assembly session.

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

AAA: Nearly 3 million Virginians will travel for holidays

Nearly 3 million Virginians—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA.

Kim Sours (left) and Crystal Graham (right) with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention accept a check from Jon Stallard and Chris Opstad Allen with E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro. (Photo by Chris Graham)

E&J's Deli Pubs makes contribution to local suicide prevention efforts

E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro presented a check to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for $1743.00 toward the Greater Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk held in October.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 