Game Notes: No. 12 UVA hosts VCU on Tuesday

The No. 12 UVA baseball team entertains VCU at 6 p.m. Tuesday (April 11) at Davenport Field. The teams played just under two weeks ago, with UVA scoring a 4-2 victory in Richmond.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (26-8, 8-7 ACC)

Probable Starting Pitcher

So. LHP Daniel Lynch (5-2, 5.68 ERA)

VCU RAMS (19-13, 8-1 A-10)

Probable Starting Pitcher

TBA

Tickets

Tickets are available online at VirginiaSports.com or beginning one hour prior to the game at the ticket window at Davenport Field. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

Parking

Free parking is available in the University Hall, John Paul Jones Arena and McCue Center lots.

Promotions

Tuesday Meal Deal – Purchase a hot dog and any size soda and receive peanuts or Cracker Jacks free.

Broadcast Information

WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM has the radio broadcast, with online links available at VirginiaSports.com and WINA.com. A link to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com. There is no video broadcast for this game.

Things to Know

• UVA is 126-28-1, including 5-0 this year, against in-state opponents under Brian O’Connor (since 2004).

• UVA’s next six games are against teams from the commonwealth of Virginia.

• UVA is No. 8 in the latest RPI.

• Virginia leads the ACC in batting in all games (.323) and ACC games (.302) and is seventh nationally.

• Adam Haseley leads the ACC in batting (.402) and runs (41).

• UVA has faced four of the ACC’s top five teams in ERA (Louisville, UNC, Clemson, Pitt).

The Basics

Virginia picked up a three-game series sweep last weekend over Pittsburgh, the Cavaliers’ first ACC sweep of the season. UVA limited Pitt to six runs and 11 hits in the series. The Cavaliers moved to as high as 12th in the polls (USA Today Coaches poll) this week. Adam Haseley leads the ACC in batting (.402) and runs (41), while Pavin Smith is the conference leader in RBI with 49. UVA tops the ACC in batting at .323, which also is seventh nationally. UVA is fourth in the ACC in fielding (.975) and eighth in ERA (4.14).

Virginia-VCU Series

Virginia holds a 40-21 lead in its all-time series with VCU. UVA topped VCU, 4-2, on March 29 at The Diamond in Richmond.

VCU won both matchups last season (7-5 in Richmond and 11-5 in Charlottesville), snapping UVA’s 16-game win streak in the series.

UVA head coach Brian O’Connor is 17-2 against VCU.

Smith Named ACC, National Player of Week

Virginia first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith was named the ACC Player of the Week after helping lead the Cavaliers to a 5-0 week. He also was tabbed one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week. Smith went 9-for-21 (.429) last week, driving in 14 runs while racking up five extra-base hits (two homers, three doubles).

Cavaliers Wrap Up Home Stretch

Virginia finishes a stretch in which it plays 14 of 15 games at home at Davenport Field. UVA is 10-3 during this span at home. The Cavaliers are 19-4 at home this season. Virginia is 396-99 (.800) at Davenport Field since 2004.

Noting the Pitt Series

Virginia limited Pitt to six runs and 11 hits in the series. Cameron Simmons was 7-for-12 (.583) with three straight multi-hit games, while Robbie Coman was 5-for-11 with a homer and four RBI. UVA trailed for just one half inning in three games. Caleb Knight homered in the Saturday and Sunday wins.

Noting VCU

VCU went on the road and swept UMass last weekend to improve to 8-1 in Atlantic 10 play. Paul Witt leads the team in batting (.381) and is tied for the team high with 20 RBI, while Alex Gransback is hitting .362. VCU is batting .279 as a team. The Rams’ pitching staff has been very solid, posting a 3.64 ERA and limiting its opponents to a .243 batting average.

Up Next

Virginia heads to Blacksburg, Va., Thursday through Saturday (April 13-15) to play Virginia Tech in a three-game ACC series.