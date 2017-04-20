Game Notes: No. 11 UVA welcomes Notre Dame for ACC series

The No. 11 UVA baseball team continues a six-game homestand Friday and Saturday (April 21-22) with a three-game ACC series against Notre Dame at Davenport Field.

NOTE: the original schedule has been altered because of a forecast for inclement weather. The series begins Friday with a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Game 2 of the doubleheader will start approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The series will conclude at 4 p.m. Saturday (no game on Sunday).

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (31-9, 10-8 ACC)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. G1 – Jr. RHP Derek Casey (3-0, 2.57 ERA)

Fri. G2 – Fr. RHP Noah Murdock (1-1, 3.80 ERA)

Sat. – Jr. LHP Adam Haseley (5-1, 3.31 ERA)

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH (17-20, 7-11 ACC)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. G1 – Jr. RHP Brandon Bielak (2-5, 4.44 ERA)

Fri. G2 – Gr. LHP Michael Hearne (2-2, 3.77 ERA)

Sat. – Jr. RHP Brad Bass (2-5, 4.21 ERA)

Broadcast Information

The series airs on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM has the radio broadcast for the second game Friday as well as the Saturday game, with online links available at VirginiaSports.com and WINA.com. Links to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Promotions

Military Appreciation Day, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until Saturday, May 13, during the Miami series.

Tickets

Separate tickets will be required for each game of Friday’s doubleheader. Tickets for the Friday UVA-Notre Dame game will be accepted for the first game of the doubleheader on Friday. Tickets for the Sunday UVA-Notre Dame game will be accepted for Game 2 of the Friday doubleheader. Tickets for the Saturday UVA-Notre Dame game will be accepted for the Saturday game as scheduled. Gates open one hour prior to first pitch.

Fans with tickets for the Friday or Sunday games that cannot attend the rescheduled games Friday may: (a) exchange their ticket in advance for a General Admission ticket to any other regular season game by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 542-8821 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm., or (b) bring their ticket stubs to the gate for General Admission seating at any remaining regular season home game, subject to seat availability at the time of arrival or (c) exchange their ticket for a General Admission ticket to a Virginia men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, and/or volleyball games within the calendar year based on availability. This exchange can happen through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in advance or at the ticket window of that facility on game day.

Things to Know

• In four career games against Notre Dame, Adam Haseley is 7-for-15 (.467) and Pavin Smith is 7-for-17 (.412).

• UVA is No. 11 in the latest RPI (Notre Dame is No. 101).

• Virginia ranks third nationally in hits (451).

• UVA leads the ACC in batting in all games (.324) and ACC games (.308) and is sixth nationally.

• Adam Haseley tops the ACC in batting (.411) and runs (49).

• Tommy Doyle is tied for the ACC lead and fifth nationally in saves (11).

The Basics

Virginia is 11-2 in April and has won each of its last two ACC weekend series to rise to second in the ACC Coastal Division. The Cavaliers are ranked as high as 11th nationally this week in the USA Today Coaches poll. Behind the ACC’s leader in batting, Adam Haseley at .407, UVA leads the conference and ranks sixth nationally in batting average (.324), while the team has a 3.97 ERA, which is sixth among conference teams. UVA has a .974 fielding percentage, which is fifth among ACC teams.

Virginia-Notre Dame Series

Virginia and Notre Dame are playing in Charlottesville for the first time as ACC rivals. ND played in Charlottesville in a three game series March 22-24, 1991. UVA holds a 6-3 edge in the all-time series, including 3-1 as ACC foes.

The teams played in the 1996 NCAA South I Regional in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, while current UVA coach Brian O’Connor was an assistant coach at UND. Notre Dame won the tournament opener, 12-1, on May 23 before UVA bounced the Fighting Irish from the tourney with a 7-1 victory.

Noting Notre Dame

Notre Dame enters on a high note after winning back-to-back midweek games against Central Michigan and Illinois State. The Fighting Irish were swept last week at No. 17 Wake Forest, but picked up ACC series wins over NC State and Georgia Tech in the two prior weeks. Jake Johnson leads the Irish in batting at .310, while Notre Dame is hitting .243 as a team. The Fighting Irish own a 4.60 team ERA (10th in ACC) and .963 fielding percentage (14th in ACC).

Up Next

Virginia remains home Tuesday (April 25) for a 6 p.m. game against Radford before heading to Tallahassee, Fla., next weekend for a three-game series at Florida State.