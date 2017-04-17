Game Notes: No. 11 UVA plays host to Longwood, JMU

The No. 11 Virginia baseball team begins a stretch of six home games in eight days with midweek games against Longwood (Tuesday) and James Madison (Wednesday) at Davenport Field. Both games start at 6 p.m.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (29-9, 10-8 ACC)

Probable Starting Pitchers

Tue. – So. RHP Evan Sperling (3-2, 6.68 ERA)

Wed. – So. LHP Daniel Lynch (5-2, 5.44 ERA)

Broadcast Information

Both games will air on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM has the radio broadcast for both contests, with online links available at VirginiaSports.com and WINA.com. A link to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Parking

On Tuesday, because of a concert at John Paul Jones Arena, free baseball parking will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis in the Cage lot at University Hall as well in the Emmet-Ivy Garage.

Promotions

Tuesday Meal Deal – Purchase a hot dog and any size soda and receive peanuts or Cracker Jacks free.

Rewind Wednesday – Wednesday is ‘90s Night: flash back to the ‘90s with songs, games and movie and TV clips during the game.

Things to Know

• UVA is 129-29-1, including 8-1 this year, against in-state opponents under Brian O’Connor (since 2004).

• UVA has homered in nine straight games and is 23-5 when hitting at least one home run.

• Robbie Coman and Cameron Simmons each are on career-best 11-game hit streaks.

• Simmons is batting .513 (20-39) with 3 HR, 13 RBI during his 11-game streak.

• UVA is No. 9 in the latest RPI (LU is No. 258, JMU is No. 226).

• Virginia ranks fourth nationally in hits (433).

• UVA leads the ACC in batting in all games (.326) and ACC games (.308) and is seventh nationally overall.

• Adam Haseley tops the ACC in batting (.406) and runs (47).

• Tommy Doyle is tied for the ACC lead in saves (11).

The Basics

Virginia is 9-2 in April and has won each of its last two ACC weekend series to rise to second in the ACC Coastal Division. The Cavaliers are ranked as high as 11th nationally this week in the USA Today Coaches poll. UVA leads the ACC and ranks seventh nationally in batting average (.326), while the team has a 4.10 ERA, which is eighth among conference teams. UVA is fielding at a .974 clip, which is fourth among ACC teams.

Virginia-Longwood Series

The Lancers and Cavaliers have met 15 times previously, with Virginia leading the series, 13-2. UVA has won nine straight games against Longwood, dating to a 2-1 setback on April 9, 1984, in Charlottesville. Virginia won 9-4 on April 13, 2016, at Davenport Field.

Virginia-JMU Series

Virginia leads its all-time series with James Madison, 41-25-1, after winning 15-6 in Charlottesville on March 22, 2016. UVA is unbeaten in its last 11 games against JMU (counting a Feb. 18, 2012, tie). JMU last won against UVA on April 25, 2007, at Davenport Field.

Noting Longwood

Longwood dropped two of three games in its home series with Presbyterian last weekend. Led by Sammy Miller (.322) and Michael Osinski (.293), the Lancers are batting .263 as a team. Longwood has a 4.99 team ERA and a .951 fielding percentage.

Noting JMU

James Madison was swept in a three-game CAA series at UNC Wilmington last weekend. JMU has six regulars batting over .300, while the team is hitting .281 overall with 47 home runs. Brett Johnson leads the team with nine homers and 32 RBI. JMU is fielding at a .966 clip and owns a 5.70 team ERA.

Up Next

Virginia remains home this weekend (Friday through Sunday), taking on Notre Dame in a three-game series, which marks the Fighting Irish’s first trip to Charlottesville since joining the ACC.