Game Notes: No. 10 Virginia plays host to Liberty Tuesday

The No. 10 Virginia baseball team entertains Liberty at 6 p.m. Tuesday (May 2) at Davenport Field. The game marks UVA’s final contest before heading into a nine-day break for final exams.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (35-11, 14-10 ACC)

Probable Starting Pitcher

Jr. RHP Derek Casey (3-1, 3.27 ERA)

LIBERTY FLAMES (26-15, 12-6 BIG SOUTH)

Probable Starting Pitcher

Sr. RHP Caleb Evans (5-3, 3.07 ERA)

Broadcast Information

The game airs on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM has the radio broadcast, with online links available at VirginiaSports.com and WINA.com. A link to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Promotions

Free hot dogs: In honor of a UVA Dining Services member Eddie Sims, who is retiring after 51 years, the first 500 fans will receive a voucher for a free hot dog at the game.

Things to Know

• UVA is 131-29-1, including 10-1 this year, against in-state opponents since 2004.

• Adam Haseley (7-for-18) and Ernie Clement (5-for-14) each have been strong against LU.

• UVA has stolen an ACC-best 72 bases. With one more stolen base, the Cavaliers will have their most steals since swiping 90 in 2011.

• Virginia ranks third nationally in hits (524) and fourth in batting (.326).

• UVA has four players among the ACC’s top 10 in batting.

• The ACC leader in hits with 71, Adam Haseley is on a 13-game hit streak and has reached base in 45 of 46 games, including 28 straight.

• Virginia leads the ACC in batting at .326. The Cavaliers also pace the conference in stolen bases with 72. UVA ranks fifth in the ACC in ERA (3.87) and fielding (.974).

A Solid April in the Books

Virginia went 15-4 in April, including four straight ACC series wins. The Cavaliers batted .342 for the month, while the pitching staff recorded a 2.81 team ERA while limiting opponents to a .197 batting average.

Cameron Simmons had a tremendous month, batting a team-best .444 (32-72) with four homers and 22 RBI. Pavin Smith (.411; 30-for-73, 3 HR, 7 2B, 26 RBI) and Adam Haseley (.390; 30-for-77, 4 HR, 6 2B, 22 RBI) also were strong in April. Simmons matched Haseley and Caleb Knight for the team high in homers for the month.

Virginia-Liberty Series

Virginia holds a 36-20-1 mark against Liberty. UVA has won seven straight games and 15 of its last 16 against Liberty, including a 10-2 win in the 2017 season opener in Charleston, S.C. UVA head coach Brian O’Connor is 12-1 against the Flames.

Liberty assistant coach Tyler Cannon played at UVA from 2007-10 and competed in a program-record 244 career games. He was named to the 2009 All-College World Series Team after playing on the Cavaliers’ first CWS team.

Noting Liberty

Co-leaders of the Big South Conference, Liberty has won six of its last seven games, including an April 18 win at No. 3 North Carolina. The Flames have played some of their best baseball on the road, going 14-3 away from home. D.J. Artis leads the team in batting at .372, while Sammy Taormina is hitting .331 and leads the team in homers (10) and RBI (50). Liberty is batting .272 as a team, owns a 3.83 ERA and has a .968 fielding percentage.

Up Next

After the exam break, Virginia plays host to Miami May 12-14 in a three-game ACC series. The Cavaliers wrap up the regular season the following week, entertaining Richmond (May 16) before traveling to Georgia Tech (May 18-20).