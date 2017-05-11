 jump to example.com

Game Notes: No. 10 Virginia hosts Miami in ACC weekend series

Published Thursday, May. 11, 2017, 8:12 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The No. 10 Virginia baseball team returns to action this weekend following a nine-day break for final exams as the Cavaliers entertain Miami in a three-game series at Davenport Field.

miami uvaThe penultimate series of the regular season consists of games at 6 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (36-11, 14-10 ACC)
Probable Starting Rotation
Fri. – So. LHP Daniel Lynch (6-2, 5.11 ERA)
Sat. – Fr. RHP Noah Murdock (3-1, 2.50 ERA)
Sun. – Jr. LHP Adam Haseley (7-1, 3.58 ERA)

MIAMI HURRICANES (24-24, 12-11 ACC)
Probable Starting Rotation
Fri. – Jr. LHP Jeb Bargfeldt (5-3, 2.45 ERA)
Sat. – Fr. RHP Greg Veliz (4-3, 2.74 ERA)
Sun. – Jr. RHP Jesse Lepore (1-5, 4.98 ERA)

Broadcast Information
The series airs on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM has the radio broadcast for the series, with online links available at VirginiaSports.com and WINA.com. Links to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Weekend Promotions
Friday
• Virginia Baseball All-Time Team Poster giveaway to the first 500 fans in attendance
• Trading Cards Set No. 5

Saturday
• Military Appreciation Day
• Mini bat giveaway to the first 1,250 fans in attendance
• Equipment sale – UVA athletics equipment staff will be selling game-worn UVA Baseball uniforms and helmets before the game. Uniforms are $50 and helmets are $35.

Sunday
• Senior Day ceremonies will be held prior to the game at 12:45 p.m., with UVA honoring Alec Bettinger, Robbie Coman, Jack Roberts, Tyler Shambora and student manager Ben Cassillo
• Mother’s Day – flower giveaway for the first 500 mothers in attendance
• ACC Family Day – post-game autographs and running of the bases

Things to Know
• Virginia ranks fourth nationally in batting (.327), 10th in OBP (.410) and 12th in hits (538).
• UVA boasts four players among the ACC’s top 10 in batting.
• UVA has stolen an ACC-best 73 bases, its most steals since swiping 90 in 2011.
• Named one of nine semifinalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award on Thursday, Adam Haseley is on a 13-game hit streak and has reached base in 45 of 46 games, including 28 straight.
• Jake McCarthy is batting .387 (12-31) with six extra-base hits in his last 10 games.
• Charlie Cody (7-15), Justin Novak (4-9) and Robbie Coman (10-24) are UVA’s top returning hitters against Miami.

The Basics
The Cavaliers are ranked as high as eighth nationally this week in the NCBWA poll; UVA is 10th in the USA Today Coaches poll. UVA leads the ACC in batting at .327, which ranks fourth nationally. The Cavaliers rank sixth in the ACC in ERA (3.92), fourth in fielding (.974) and second in stolen bases (73).

Prior to the Hiatus …
Virginia was playing some of its best baseball of the season when it went into the nine-day break for final exams. UVA went 16-4 over its previous 20 games, including a 15-4 mark in April. The Cavaliers won four straight ACC series in that stretch, including taking two of three at Florida State from April 28-30.

In the last 20 games, Cameron Simmons batted .447 (34-76), racking up a team-high in hits while ripping four homers and driving in 24 runs. Pavin Smith (.416, 3 HR, 28 RBI), Adam Haseley (.390, 4 HR, 22 RBI), Caleb Knight (.386) and Jake McCarthy (.386) also were strong in that stretch.

Virginia Returns to Field Against Miami
Virginia leads the all-time series, 26-24, and has won seven straight series against the Hurricanes. UVA took two of three from then-No. 1 Miami last season in Coral Gables. Miami’s last series win against the Cavaliers came in 2009 in Charlottesville. Since 2010, UVA is 17-7 against Miami. Head coach Brian O’Connor is 23-19 against the Hurricanes.

Noting Miami
Miami stepped out of ACC play last weekend, taking two of three at home against Bethune-Cookman. The Hurricanes lost 5-2 to UCF at home on Wednesday night. Romy Gonzalez leads the team in batting (.271), homers (10) and RBI (32), while the Hurricanes are batting .223 overall. Miami ranks 14th in the ACC in batting, fifth in ERA (.381) and 12th in fielding (.968).

Up Next
Virginia plays its final home game of the regular season at 6 p.m. Tuesday (May 16) against Richmond before heading to Georgia Tech Thursday through Saturday (May 18-20) for a three-game series to mark the end of regular-season play.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Game times set for 2017 Liberty home football schedule
Warner, Kaine introduce Miners Pension Protection Act
Wheat buyers checking quality during Mid-Atlantic tour
Virginia general fund revenue collections down 3.4% in April
Four injured in accident involving Augusta County school bus
Bristol Motor Speedway to host inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia opens NCAA tourney against Elon
Mary Baldwin University names new provost
Notre Dame, UVA add future football dates
Food Bank, letter carriers count down to 25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
Andrea Kuliasha’s cancer research driven by personal experience
Blue Rocks stun Potomac in second half of doubleheader
Carolina sweeps doubleheader from Hillcats at City Stadium
South Carolina outlasts Liberty, 10-7
Blue Ridge CIT honored as state program of the year
UVA, Inova award seed funding grants to joint research teams
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 