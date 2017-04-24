Game Notes: No. 10 UVA hosts Radford Tuesday

The No. 11 UVA baseball team plays host to Radford Tuesday night (April 25) at Davenport Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Broadcast Information

The game airs on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. WINA 1070-AM/98.9-FM has the radio broadcast, with online links available at VirginiaSports.com and WINA.com. Links to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.

Parking

Free baseball parking is available in the University Hall, McCue Center and Cage lots. The John Paul Jones Arena lot is reserved for an event at JPJ.

Promotions

Things to Know

• UVA is 131-29-1, including 10-1 this year, against in-state opponents under O’Connor (since 2004).

• UVA has stolen an ACC-best 72 bases. With one more stolen base, the Cavaliers will have their most steals since swiping 90 in 2011.

• UVA is No. 14 in the latest RPI (Radford is No. 175).

• Virginia ranks third nationally in hits (488).

• UVA leads the ACC in batting in all games (.326) and ACC games (.313) and is sixth nationally.

• Adam Haseley is on a 10-game hit streak and has reached base in 42 of 43 games, including 25 straight.

• Haseley is tied for the ninth-most homers in a season at Virginia.

• Jake McCarthy was 7-for-16 with six runs in five games last week.

The Basics

Virginia is 13-3 in April and has won each of its last three ACC weekend series and stands second in the ACC Coastal Division. The Cavaliers are ranked as high as 10th nationally this week in the USA Today Coaches poll. UVA leads the ACC in batting at .326, which also ranks sixth nationally. The Cavaliers also pace the conference in stolen bases with 72. UVA ranks fourth in the ACC in ERA (3.88) and sixth in fielding (.973).

Virginia-Radford Series

Virginia leads the series with Radford, 19-4-1. After having games with RU rained out each of the previous two seasons at Davenport Field, Virginia scored an 11-3 win last year on April 19.

The teams have played some close games in recent years. Radford handed UVA its lone midweek loss of the 2013 season with a 9-8 victory on April 10, while UVA pulled out a 3-2, 11-inning win in 2012. UVA is 8-1 vs. Radford under the current coaching staff (since 2004).

Noting Radford

After sweeping a series at Campbell a week ago, Radford lost its last four games, including a three-game series sweep last weekend at Charleston Southern. Batting .255 as a team, the Highlanders are led in batting by Kyle Butler (.336), while Jonathan Gonzalez is batting .299 with team highs in homers (8) and RBI (27). Radford has a 4.98 team ERA as well as a .955 fielding percentage.

Up Next

Virginia travels to Tallahassee, Fla., Friday through Sunday (April 28-30) for a three-game series against Florida State.