Game Notes: Harrisonburg hosts Waynesboro in VBL home opener on Sunday
Published Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017, 10:22 pm
The Harrisonburg Turks look to bounce back from their 2-1 opening loss with their home opener on Sunday night against Waynesboro.
Sunday’s game at 7:30 will be Strategic Financial Services Pack the Park Night. Fans will earn free admission if they show Saturday’s Daily News Record ad in the sports section.
The Turks are idle on Saturday, while Waynesboro is playing at Kate Collins field against Charlottesville at 7pm.
The Generals won their first game against Woodstock 10-4, allowing six hits and two earned runs.
Their starting pitcher, Payton Kinney, pitched 5.1 innings and got credited with the win on the game Friday night.
Brenton Sanders and Ty Andrus led the hitting for the Turks, having two hits each and Sanders batting in Adrus in the first inning. Willis, the starter, pitched 5.2 innings and only allowed one hit and didn’t allow any earned runs. He added on seven strike outs, while reliever Zak Devermann pitched 2.1 innings and added three strike outs.
