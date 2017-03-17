Game Notes: Getting ready for UVA vs. Florida

UVA faces Florida Saturday at 8:40 p.m. in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Here is a quick guide to the Cavs-Gators matchup.

Common opponents

Miami: Florida defeated the ‘Canes 65-56 in a neutral-court game in November. Virginia lost to Miami 54-48 in OT at home in February.

Duke: Florida lost to Duke 84-74 in a neutral-court game in December. Virginia lost 64-54 to Duke at home in February.

Florida State: Florida lost at FSU 83-78 in December. Virginia lost to the ‘Noles at home 60-58 later in December.

KenPom.com numbers

Virginia offense (1.137 points per possession, 37th nationally) vs. Florida defense (0.897 points per possession, fourth nationally)

Florida offense (1.160 points per possession, 29th nationally) vs. UVA defense (0.875 points per possession, first nationally)

Tempo: Virginia (58.9 possessions per game, 351st nationally) vs. Florida (68.7 possessions per game, 123rd nationally)

Counting Stats

78.3 points per game offense, 66.5 points per game defense. The Gators shoot 45 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from three-point range. Florida opponents shoot 40.8 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point range. Florida averages 17.5 made free throws a game, has a +2.1 rebound margin over opponents, averages 11.9 turnovers per game, and forces opponents into 15.1 turnovers per game. Three players average double digits in scoring: KeVaughn Allen (13.9 ppg), Canyon Berry (11.9 ppg) and Devin Robinson (11.3 ppg). Nine players average double-digit minutes per game. Virginia: 66.9 points per game offense, 56.1 points per game defense. UVA shoots 46.5 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from three-point range. Virginia opponents shoot 39.6 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from three-point range. The Cavs average 10 made free throws per game, have a +3.1 rebound margin over opponents, average 9.5 turnovers per game, and force opponents into 12.7 turnovers per game. Leading scorer: London Perrantes (12.9 ppg). Ten players average double-digit minutes per game.