Game Notes: #9 UVA at Syracuse in ACC action on Saturday
No. 9 UVA (17-4, 7-2 ACC) travels to Syracuse (14-9, 6-4 ACC) for an ACC men’s basketball contest on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tipoff at the Carrier Dome is set for Noon on ESPN2.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Syracuse game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
For Openers
- UVA and Syracuse meet for the first time since the 10th-seeded Orange upset the No. 1-seeded Cavaliers 68-62 at the 2016 NCAA Midwest Region final in Chicago.
- The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense (53.4 ppg) and second in turnovers per game (9.6).
- London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 12 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).
- New York native Ty Jerome is averaging 10 points and 20.7 minutes the past three games. Jerome had a career-best 15 points at Villanova (1/29/17).
- Virginia is 6-2 in true road games and has an ACC-leading 23-9 road record in the 15-team ACC era (since 2013-14).
The Head Coaches
- Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 182-76 in eight seasons at UVA and 251-109 in 11 seasons overall.
- Syracuse: Jim Boeheim (Syracuse, 1966), 898-351 in 41 seasons at Syracuse
In The National Rankings
- As of Feb. 2, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (53.4 ppg), second in turnovers per game (9.6), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.56), ninth in scoring margin (+15.8),10th in field goal percentage (49.5%), 11th in field goal percentage defense (38.5%), 14th in turnover margin (+3.8), 21st in fouls per game (16.1) and 23rd in 3-point field goal percentage (39.6%).
- UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.
- UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.
- The Cavaliers have held 14 of their opponents to 54 or fewer points and seven opponents to 50 or fewer points.
UVA Ranked No. 9/11 In Latest Polls
- • UVA is ranked No. 9 in the latest AP poll and No. 11 in USA Today Coaches’ poll.
- • UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 56 of the last 58 AP polls.
- • UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.
- • UVA has been ranked in 59 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.
- • UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.
All-Time vs. Syracuse
- UVA is 4-4 all-time against Syracuse, including a 3-0 mark in ACC action, in the series that dates back to 1983-84.
- UVA posted a 59-47 win over the Orange in its last trip to the Carrier Dome on March 2, 2015.
- The Cavaliers were downed 73-70 by Syracuse in their only other meeting in Carrier Dome in 2008-09.
- Head coach Tony Bennett is 3-1 all-time against Syracuse.
- London Perrantes has averaged 12.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in four career games against Syracuse.
- Perrantes posted his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 assists in UVA’s 59-47 win at the Carrier Dome.
- Perrantes added a team-high 18 points in UVA’s loss to the Orange in the 2016 NCAA Midwest Regional final.
Last Time Against The Orange
- Malachi Richardson scored 21 of his 23 points in the second half, and 10th-seeded Syracuse upset No.1-seeded Virginia 68-62 in the NCAA Midwest Regional final on March 27, 2016.
- Syracuse (23-13), which trailed by 16 at the start of the second half, became the first 10 seed to make it to the Final Four.
- Michael Gbinije and freshman Tyler Lydon each scored 11 points and Tyler Roberson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
- London Perrantes scored 15 of his 18 points in the first half for Virginia, while ACC Player of the Year Malcolm Brogdon finished with 12 points.
- Virginia shot 35.7 percent in the second half. Anthony Gill and Mike Tobey finished with 10 points apiece.
Last Time Out
- Devon Hall tallied a career-high 17 points and Isaiah Wilkins scored a career-high 15 points to lead No. 9 Virginia to a 71-48 win over Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
- London Perrantes added 14 points as UVA posted its largest margin of victory in the series since a 25-point win over the Hokies in 1991.
- UVA started the game on a 10-0 run and out-rebounded Tech 37-22 in its ninth home win of 2016-17.
- The Hokies were held to a season-low 48 points and shot 35.7 percent in the loss. • Seth Allen led Tech with 14 points and Zach LeDay added 12.
- Hall matched a career-best with nine rebounds for UVA.
Hoo Are These Wahoos?
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (7.4 ppg & 6 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (27) and steals (26).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.6 points and 4.4 rebounds, while Darius Thompson has added 6.7 points per game.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 10.1 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 7.5 points to top all UVA rookies. • Jack Salt is averaging 4.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game after averaging 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Ty Jerome is averaging 10 points on 61.1 percent shooting, including 42.9 percent (6-14) from 3-point range, the past three games.
- Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are role players off the bench.
On The Horizon
- No. 9 Virginia hosts No. 6 Louisville in an ACC game on Monday, Feb. 6. Tipoff for the ESPN Big Monday contest at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.
