Game Notes: #19 UVA on the road at Clemson on Saturday

No. 19 UVA (12-3, 2-2 ACC) plays at Clemson (11-5, 1-3 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tipoff at Littlejohn Coliseum is set for Noon ET.

For Openers

Virginia meets Clemson in the lone meeting between the teams.

UVA has a five-game winning streak against Clemson and is 3-1 in true road games this season.

UVA ranks first in the nation in scoring defense at 52.1 points per game and has held 10 of its 15 opponents to 53 or fewer points.

London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 11.3 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).

Devon Hall has tallied 10 or more points in four straight games and is averaging 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds in ACC play.

Broadcast Information

The Virginia-Clemson game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The Head Coaches

Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 177-75 in eight seasons at UVA and 246-108 in 11 seasons overall.

Clemson: Brad Brownell (DePauw, 1991), 118-92 in seven seasons at Clemson and 285-177 in 15 seasons overall.

In The National Rankings

As of Jan. 12, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (52.1 ppg), second in turnovers per game (9.4), third in field goal percentage defense (37%), seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.63), 11th in scoring margin (+17.3), 15th in turnover margin (+4.5) and field goal percentage (49.4%), 21st in 3-point field goal percentage (39.9%) and 23rd in fouls per game (16.1).

UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.

UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.

UVA Ranked No. 19/18 in Latest Polls

UVA is ranked No. 19 in the latest Associated Press poll and No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll.

UVA was ranked in the top 15 in 54 consecutive AP polls and are ranked out of the top 15 in the AP poll for the first time since a No. 17 ranking on Feb. 10, 2014.

UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.

UVA has been ranked in 56 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.

UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.

All-Time vs. Clemson

Virginia is 73-52 all-time vs. Clemson, including a 23-35 road mark, in the series that dates back to 1935-36.

UVA posted a pair of wins (69-62 at JPJ and 64-57 in Greenville) and has a five-game winning streak in the series.

UVA has a two-game winning streak at Clemson.

The Cavaliers are 7-3 in their last 10 meetings against the Tigers.

Head coach Tony Bennett is 7-3 all-time vs. Clemson.

London Perrantes is averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in four career games against the Tigers.

Isaiah Wilkins has tallied 6.3 points per game in three meetings against the Tigers, while Marial Shayok is averaging 6.0 points in two games.

Last Time Against the Tigers

Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and Anthony Gill added 11 points and 10 rebounds as then-No. 4 Virginia posted a 64-57 road win against Clemson in Greenville, S.C., on March 1, 2016.

Jaron Blossomgame tallied 31 points for Clemson, marking the most points allowed by an opposing player against UVA in 2016-17.

UVA jumped out to a 12-0 lead, but Clemson took the lead at 35-34 on a Blossomgame 3-pointer at 16:23 of the second half.

of the second half. The Cavaliers trailed 47-46 at 6:50 of the second half, but closed the game on an 18-10 run.

of the second half, but closed the game on an 18-10 run. UVA went 9-19 from 3-point range and had eight turnovers.

Last Time Out

London Perrantes tallied a season-high 24 points to lead then-No. 11 Virginia to a 79-62 win over Wake Forest on Sunday, Jan. 8.

UVA trailed 39-38 at halftime, but Perrantes scored 19 second-half points to lead the Cavaliers to their fifth straight win against Wake Forest.

Marial Shayok added 17 points and Devon Hall had 13 for UVA.

Isaiah Wilkins added seven points, four rebounds, two steals and a career-high five blocked shots for UVA.

John Collins scored 16 points and Bryant Crawford 15 for the Demon Deacons.

UVA canned nine 3-pointers and owned a 37-32 rebounding edge.

Hoo Are These Wahoos?

Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.

Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (11.3 ppg) and assists (4.2 apg).

Isaiah Wilkins (6.1 ppg & 5.0 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (23) and steals (22).

Marial Shayok is averaging 9.2 points and Kyle Guy is averaging 8.7 points on 51.2 percent 3-point shooting.

Darius Thompson has added 7.5 points per game and Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (62.9%).

Jack Salt, who is one of UVA’s most improved players, is averaging 4.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.

Mamadi Diakite is averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots in 14.6 minutes per game off the bench.

