Game Notes: #18 UVA tops N.C. State, halts losing skid

Published Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 3:15 pm

uva nc stateGame notes from the 70-55 win for #18 UVA (19-9, 9-7 ACC) at N.C. State (15-15, 4-13 ACC) on Saturday.

 

UVA Team Notes

  • Virginia (19-9, 9-7 ACC) snapped its longest losing streak (4 games) since 2010
  • The Cavaliers have a five-game winning streak vs. NC State and are 10-0 in their last 10 regular-season games against the Wolfpack
  • Virginia is 7-5 in true road games, including a 5-4 mark in ACC away contests
  • The Cavs have a nine-game winning streak at PNC Arena
  • Virginia went on a 15-0 scoring run in the first half, its largest since a 15-0 run at Boston College on Jan 18
  • Virginia shot 50 percent (12-24) in the first half, marking its best half of shooting since 59.1 percent in the second half vs. Louisville on Feb. 6
  • The ‘Hoos shot a season-high 68.8 percent from 3-point range
  • UVA improved to 93-6 when scoring 70 or more points under Tony Bennett

 

UVA Player Notes

  • London Perrantes had his third career double-double with 16 points and 10 assists
  • Devon Hall had a career-high 18 points and matched a career best with nine rebounds
  • Kyle Guy had an ACC high of 19 points
  • Guy tied his career high with five 3-pointers
  • Perrantes made his 128th career start, tying his for first all-time with Joe Harris (2011-14), Ralph Sampson (1980-83) and Bryant Stith (1989-92)
  • Perrantes ranks seventh all-time with 104 career wins in UVA games played career
  • Perrantes tied Sammy Zeglinski (2008-12) for sixth all-time at UVA with 197 career 3-pointers
  • Perrantes passed Devin Smith (2003-05) for 41st on UVA all-time scoring list with 1,132 career points
  • Ty Jerome made his first career start and had a career-best four steals
  • Isaiah Wilkins’ (illness) 44-game consecutive starts streak ended
  • Darius Thompson (illness) dressed but did not play
