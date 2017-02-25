Game Notes: #18 UVA tops N.C. State, halts losing skid
Game notes from the 70-55 win for #18 UVA (19-9, 9-7 ACC) at N.C. State (15-15, 4-13 ACC) on Saturday.
UVA Team Notes
- Virginia (19-9, 9-7 ACC) snapped its longest losing streak (4 games) since 2010
- The Cavaliers have a five-game winning streak vs. NC State and are 10-0 in their last 10 regular-season games against the Wolfpack
- Virginia is 7-5 in true road games, including a 5-4 mark in ACC away contests
- The Cavs have a nine-game winning streak at PNC Arena
- Virginia went on a 15-0 scoring run in the first half, its largest since a 15-0 run at Boston College on Jan 18
- Virginia shot 50 percent (12-24) in the first half, marking its best half of shooting since 59.1 percent in the second half vs. Louisville on Feb. 6
- The ‘Hoos shot a season-high 68.8 percent from 3-point range
- UVA improved to 93-6 when scoring 70 or more points under Tony Bennett
UVA Player Notes
- London Perrantes had his third career double-double with 16 points and 10 assists
- Devon Hall had a career-high 18 points and matched a career best with nine rebounds
- Kyle Guy had an ACC high of 19 points
- Guy tied his career high with five 3-pointers
- Perrantes made his 128th career start, tying his for first all-time with Joe Harris (2011-14), Ralph Sampson (1980-83) and Bryant Stith (1989-92)
- Perrantes ranks seventh all-time with 104 career wins in UVA games played career
- Perrantes tied Sammy Zeglinski (2008-12) for sixth all-time at UVA with 197 career 3-pointers
- Perrantes passed Devin Smith (2003-05) for 41st on UVA all-time scoring list with 1,132 career points
- Ty Jerome made his first career start and had a career-best four steals
- Isaiah Wilkins’ (illness) 44-game consecutive starts streak ended
- Darius Thompson (illness) dressed but did not play
