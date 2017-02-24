Game Notes: #18 UVA at N.C. State in ACC Saturday Hoops
No. 18 UVA (18-9, 8-7 ACC) travels to NC State (15-14, 4-12 ACC) for an ACC men’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tipoff at PNC Arena is set for Noon on ESPN.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers have a four-game winning streak against NC State.
- UVA has lost four straight games in a season for the first time since losing eight straight games in Tony Bennett’s first season at UVA in 2009-10.
- The Cavaliers are 6-5 in true road games, including a 4-4 mark in ACC road games.
- As of Feb. 24, UVA is tied for eighth in the ACC at 8-7.
- The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense at 55.8 ppg.
- London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 12.3 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-NC State game will be televised on ESPN, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
The Head Coaches
- Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 183-81 in eight seasons at UVA and 252-114 in 11 seasons overall
- NC State: Mark Gottfried (Alabama, 1987), 123-83 in six seasons at NC State and 401-238 in 20 seasons overall
Hoo Are These Wahoos?
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.3 ppg) and assists (3.7 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (7.6 ppg & 6.4 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (35) and steals (31).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 9.6 points.
- Kyle Guy is averaging 7.0 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 6.1 points per game.
- Jack Salt, Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players.
In The National Rankings
- As of Feb. 23, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (55.8 ppg), second in turnovers per game (9.8), 14th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.46), 20th in field goal percentage defense (39.8%), 24th in scoring margin (+11.2) and 27th in fouls per game (16.3).
- UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.
- UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.
- The Cavaliers have held 16 of their opponents to 55 or fewer points.
UVA Ranked No. 18/19 in Latest Polls
- UVA is ranked No. 18 in the latest AP poll and No. 19 in USA Today Coaches’ poll.
- UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 56 of the last 59 polls.
- UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.
- UVA has been ranked in 61 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.
- UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.
All-Time vs. NC State
- Virginia is 63-82 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates back to 1912-13.
- The Cavaliers are 9-0 in their last nine regular-season games against NC State and 9-2 in their last 11 games including a pair of losses in the ACC Tournament.
- UVA posted a 73-53 win against NC State last season and has limited the Wolfpack to 53 or fewer points in each game during its four-game winning streak in the series.
- UVA has a four-game winning streak against NC State at PNC Arena.
- Tony Bennett is 9-2 vs. NC State as head coach at Virginia.
- London Perrantes has averaged 9.0 points and 4.2 assists in four career games against NC State.
- Perrantes tallied 19 points and five assists in UVA’s 20-point win against the Wolfpack last season.
Last Time Against The Wolfpack
- Two-time All-American Malcolm Brogdon had a game-high 22 points and London Perrantes added 19 points to lead then-No. 7 Virginia past NC State, 73-53, on Feb. 15, 2016.
- Brogdon (4-7) and Perrantes (5-8) combined for nine 3-pointers as UVA used a 13-2 run after halftime to storm past the Wolfpack.
- Brogdon and UVA limited ACC leading scorer Cat Barber to 14 points on 4 of 11 shooting.
- Isaiah Wilkins added a career-high 13 rebounds.
- UVA shot 53.7 percent from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range.
Last Time Out
- Devon Hall scored 15 points to lead the Cavaliers, but No. 18 Virginia fell to Miami in overtime on Feb. 20, 54-48.
- Bruce Brown scored 14 points to lead the Hurricanes and Kamari Murphy and Dejan Vasiljevic added 10 points each.
- Isaiah Wilkins added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia, including two free throws with four seconds left in regulation to tie it.
- A putback by Marial Shayok with 39 seconds left gave UVA a 48-47 lead, but Brown made his only 3-pointer of the game on the Hurricanes’ ensuing possession, and Miami sealed it at the free-throw line.
- Miami converted 20 of 22 free throws and out-rebounded the Cavs 34-31.
Cavaliers at PNC Arena
- Virginia sports a 10-7 all-time record at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
- The Cavaliers are 6-7 against NC State at PNC Arena and 4-0 in NCAA tournament action in 2014 and 2016.
- Virginia has an eight-game winning streak at PNC Arena (4-0 vs. NC State and 4-0 NCAA Tournament) dating back to Jan. 9, 2010.
On The Horizon
- No. 18 Virginia hosts No. 8 North Carolina on Monday, Feb. 27. Tipoff for the ACC contest is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
