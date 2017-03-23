Game Notes: #16 UVA opens ACC home schedule with Duke

The No. 16 UVA baseball team plays host to Duke this weekend (Friday through Sunday) in a three-game ACC series at Davenport Field. Game 1 is slated for 4 p.m. Friday, with 1 p.m. contests on Saturday and Sunday to follow.

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (17-5, 2-4 ACC)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. – So. LHP Daniel Lynch (4-1, 4.25 ERA)

Sat. – So. RHP Evan Sperling (3-2, 5.87 ERA)

Sun. – Jr. LHP Adam Haseley (3-1, 3.10 ERA)

DUKE BLUE DEVILS (12-11, 3-3 ACC)

Probable Starting Rotation

Fri. – Jr. LHP Mitch Stallings (1-2, 5.89 ERA)

Sat. – Fr. LHP Adam Laskey (2-1, 4.56 ERA)

Sun. – TBA

Tickets

Tickets are available online at VirginiaSports.com or beginning one hour prior to the game at the ticket window at Davenport Field.

Parking

For Friday, free parking for baseball fans will be available in Emmet-Ivy Garage, while reserved season ticket holder passes will be accepted in Cage lot at University Hall. Please note there is a concert at John Paul Jones Arena Friday evening and parking in the JPJ and University Hall lots will be reserved for concert parking.

On Saturday baseball parking will be available in the University Hall lots. On Sunday parking is available in the U-Hall and John Paul Jones Arena lots.

Promotions

Trading Card Fridays – Every ACC Friday, collect a new set of Cavalier trading cards at the Promotions table located on the concourse on the third-base side.

ACC Family Sundays – Family Packages are available for the Sunday game and include four general admission tickets and four $8 concessions vouchers, good for any food or drink item at Davenport Field.

Broadcast Information

The games air on ACC Network Extra, which is available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3 through WatchESPN and the ESPN app. Live statistics also are located on VirginiaSports.com.

Things to Know

• Adam Haseley is 9-for-24 (.375) in six career games vs Duke.

• Duke and UVA rank second and third, respectively, in the ACC in stolen bases.

• UVA is fourth in the ACC in home runs.

• Haseley and Ernie Clement are tied for sixth in the ACC with 32 hits.

The Basics

Coming off back-to-back midweek home wins over Towson, Virginia is looking for its first ACC series win of the year after dropping two of three games the past two weeks in each of its series at North Carolina and Clemson, which are each ranked among the top 10 teams nationally. UVA is ranked as high as 16th nationally this week (in the USA Today Coaches poll). The Cavaliers are third in the ACC in batting average at .309, while the team has a 3.99 ERA, which is seventh among conference teams. UVA holds a .975 fielding percentage, which is fourth in the ACC.

Virginia-Duke Series

Virginia holds a 98-56-1 edge in its all-time series with Duke. UVA is 31-10 against Duke under the current coaching staff (since 2004) and has won 20 of the last 24 contests against the Blue Devils dating to 2009. Since 2009 UVA has won its last eight series against Duke. UVA won two of three games over Duke last year from March 11-13 at DBAP.

Cavaliers in Midst of Big Home Stretch

Virginia is currently in the midst of a stretch in which it will play 14 of 15 games at home at Davenport Field. Beginning this weekend, UVA plays its next three ACC series at home, the first time the Cavaliers host three straight home ACC series since the 2001 season.

The Cavaliers are 11-1 at home this season. Virginia is 388-96 (.802) at Davenport Field since 2004.

Noting the Towson Series

Virginia swept its midweek series against Towson, limiting the Tigers to nine hits in two games while not trailing at any point in the series. The Cavaliers also were largely held in check as UVA batted .255 with 14 hits. Jake McCarthy was 4-for-9, while Ernie Clement was 3-for-7 with three RBI. Closer Tommy Doyle allowed his first run of the season Tuesday, but still finished off the win for his fifth save in as many tries.

Noting Duke

Duke is 12-11 this season, including a 3-3 mark in the ACC. The Blue Devils took two of three games from Virginia Tech last weekend in Durham. Batting .262 as a team, Duke is led by Jimmy Herron (.329) and Jack Labosky (.300). The Blue Devils are ninth in the ACC in batting and also own a 4.28 team ERA (10th in the ACC) as well as a .965 fielding percentage (12th).

Up Next

Virginia heads to VCU Tuesday (March 28) for a non-conference game at The Diamond in Richmond before returning home for a three-game ACC series against No. 1-ranked Louisville next weekend.