Game Notes: #14 UVA faces #10 UNC on Saturday
No. 14 UVA (18-7, 8-5 ACC) travels to No. 10 North Carolina (22-5, 10-3 ACC) for an ACC men’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tipoff at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill is set for 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
For Openers
- UVA meets North Carolina in the first of two games in 2016-17.
- The Cavaliers are 3-4 vs. ranked opponents this season.
- UVA went 1-1 vs. Carolina last season, including a 79-74 win at JPJ.
- As of Feb. 17, UNC is first in the ACC at 10-3 and UVA is sixth at 8-5.
- The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense at 55.5 ppg.
- London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 12.6 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).
- UVA is 6-4 on the road and 23-11 in its last 34 ACC road contests.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-North Carolina game will be televised on ESPN, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
The Head Coaches
- Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 183-79 in eight seasons at UVA and 252-112 in 11 seasons overall
- North Carolina: Roy Williams (North Carolina, 1972), 387-113 in 14 seasons at North Carolina and 805-214 in 29 seasons overall
In The National Rankings
- As of Feb. 16, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (55.5 ppg), third in turnovers per game (10), 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.50), 17th in field goal percentage (48.7%) and scoring margin (+13.3), 20th in field goal percentage defense (39.5%), 28th in fouls per game (16.4) and 31st in 3-point field goal percentage (38.9%).
- UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.
- UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.
- The Cavaliers have held 15 of their opponents to 55 or fewer points and seven opponents to 50 or fewer points.
UVA Ranked No. 14/15 in Latest Polls
- UVA is ranked No. 14 in the latest AP poll and No. 15 in USA Today Coaches’ poll.
- UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 56 of the last 58 polls.
- UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.
- UVA has been ranked in 60 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.
- UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.
All-Time vs. North Carolina
- Virginia is 53-130 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates back to 1910-11.
- Virginia is 7-65 against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, including a 75-64 win in its last visit to the Smith Center on Feb. 2, 2015.
- The Cavaliers have won the last three regular-season meetings between the teams, but has lost seven straight postseason meetings against the Tar Heels.
- UVA is 3-2 against UNC in its last five games and 4-6 in its last 10.
- Tony Bennett is 5-6 against North Carolina at UVA and 5-7 career.
- London Perrantes is Virginia’s current career scoring leader vs. North Carolina, averaging 11 points and 5.1 assists in five games.
- Devon Hall has averaged 9.0 points in two games against UNC.
Last Time Against The Tar Heels
- Joel Berry II scored 19 points to lead No. 1 seed North Carolina to a 61-57 win over No. 2 seed Virginia in the ACC Tournament championship on March 12, 2017.
- Marcus Paige scored 13 points and Brice Johnson had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Tar Heels.
- Two-time All-American Malcolm Brogdon was limited to 15 points on 6 of 22 shooting as UVA scored a season-low 57 points.
- UVA shot a season-low 36.5 percent, but out-rebounded the Tar Heels 36-28.
Last Time Out
- Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 28 points to lead No. 12 Duke to a 65-55 win over No. 14 Virginia on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at JPJ.
- Tatum scored 21 second-half points and finished 6 of 7 from 3-point range in Duke’s sixth consecutive win.
- London Perrantes led UVA with 14 points and Ty Jerome chipped in 13 points off the bench.
- UVA shot a season-low 36.8 percent, but out-rebounded Duke 32-28.
Hoo Are These Wahoos?
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.6 ppg) and assists (3.8 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (7.5 ppg & 6.4 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (35) and steals (27).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.5 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 9.7 points.
- Kyle Guy is averaging 7.6 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 6.3 points per game.
- Jack Salt is averaging 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds, while Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players off the bench.
On The Horizon
- No. 14 Virginia hosts Miami on Monday, Feb. 20. Tipoff for the Big Monday contest is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. UVA will retire Malcolm Brogdon’s No. 15 and fans are advised to be in their seats by 6:40 p.m. for a pre-game ceremony. UVA will also honor Brogdon at halftime.
