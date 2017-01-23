Game Notes: #12 UVA travels to #14 Notre Dame for Tuesday ACC clash

a

Three dead in Fluvanna County crash Three people are dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Fluvanna County on Monday.

House Democrats reiterate demand for redistricting vote Virginia House Democrats reiterated their call for a vote to amend the state constitution to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

AAA: Gas prices trending back downward Across the Mid-Atlantic region, gas prices are slowly retreating, with many regions dropping two to five cents in the last week.

Marial Shayok: Improved play keys UVA in ACC winning streak Marial Shayok came out of the gate looking like the latest in a line of UVA guards picking up the slack for guys lost to the NBA.