Game Notes: #12 UVA travels to #14 Notre Dame for Tuesday ACC clash
No. 12 UVA (15-3, 5-2 ACC) plays at No. 14 Notre Dame (17-3, 6-1 ACC) in ACC men’s basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Tipoff at Purcell Pavilion is set for 8 p.m. ET.
For Openers
- UVA has a nine-game winning streak vs. Notre Dame.
- Virginia is 5-1 in true road games and has an ACC-leading 22-9 road record in the 15-team ACC era (since 2013-14).
- UVA has a four-game winning streak, including a pair of ACC road wins (Clemson & Boston College).
- The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense (53.2 ppg) and second in turnovers per game (9.6).
- London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 11.7 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).
- Perrantes became the fourth Cavalier in school history to record 1,000 points and 500 assists (John Crotty, Sean Singletary & Donald Hand)on Saturday against Georgia Tech.
- UVA will play back-to-back top 25 opponents (No. 14 Notre Dame and No. 1 Villanova) on the road for the first time since 2009 (No. 3 North Carolina and No. 25 Florida State).
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Notre Dame game will be televised on the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
The Head Coaches
- Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 180-75 in eight seasons at UVA and 249-108 in 11 seasons overall.
- Notre Dame: Mike Brey (George Washington, 1982), 373-180 in 17 seasons at George Washington and 472-232 in 22 seasons overall.
Suits And Sneakers Week
- The UVA-Notre Dame game is part of the Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week, celebrated Jan. 23-29.
- The UVA and Notre coaching staffs will wear sneakers with their suits as a visible reminder about the importance of nutrition and physical activity in reducing cancer risk.
In The National Rankings
- As of Jan. 22, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (53.2 ppg), second in turnovers per game (9.6), sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.58), 11th in field goal percentage (49.8%), field goal percentage defense (38.3%) and scoring margin (+16.3), 14th in turnover margin (+4.2), 16th in 3-point field goal percentage (39.9%) and 20th in fouls per game (15.8).
- UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.
- UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.
- The Cavaliers have held 12 of their opponents to 54 or fewer points and six opponents to 50 or fewer points.
UVA Ranked No. 12/13 In Latest Polls
- UVA is ranked No. 12 in the latest AP poll and No. 13 in USA Today Coaches’ poll.
- UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 55 of the last 57 AP polls.
- UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.
- UVA has been ranked in 58 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.
- UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.
All-Time vs. The Fighting Irish
- Virginia is 9-1 all-time vs. Notre Dame, including a 4-0 ACC record, in the series that dates back to 1980-81.
- The Cavaliers’ nine-game winning streak against the Fighting Irish includes a 77-66 win against Notre Dame in Charlottesville last season.
- Head coach Tony Bennett is 5-0 all-time against Notre Dame, including a 61-41 win over the Fighting Irish as head coach at Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Tournament in Denver, Colo.
- The Cavaliers are 3-0 against the Fighting Irish in Notre Dame, including a pair of ACC wins (68-53 in 2013-14 & 62-56 in 2014-15).
Last Time Against Notre Dame
- Two-time All-American and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon scored 24 points and Anthony Gill added 21 as then-No. 5 Virginia won its eighth straight ACC opener in a 77-66 win over Notre Dame on Jan. 2, 2016.
- Mike Tobey added 15 points and six rebounds off the bench and UVA outscored Notre Dame 38-22 in the paint.
- UVA held a 30-25 rebounding advantage.
- The Cavaliers shot 57.1 percent and committed just seven turnovers.
- Demetrius Jackson led the Fighting Irish with 18 points and six assists.
- Steve Vasturia and Bonzie Colson added 14 points apiece, while V.J. Beachem tallied 10 points.
Last Time Out
- Marial Shayok scored a career-high 19 points to lead then-No. 16 Virginia to a 62-49 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21.
- London Perrantes added 11 points and Devon Hall added 10.
- Jack Salt held Georgia Tech leading scorer Ben Lammers to seven points on 3-12 shooting.
- Salt and Perrantes each tallied six rebounds as UVA held a 32-24 advantage on the glass.
- Josh Okogie led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points and Quinton Stephens snared a game-high 13 rebounds.
Hoo Are These Wahoos?
- UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.
- Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (11.7 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).
- Isaiah Wilkins (6.4 ppg & 5.6 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (24) and steals (24).
- Devon Hall is averaging 8.1 points and 3.9 rebounds, while shooting a team-leading 82.8 percent from the free throw line.
- Marial Shayok is averaging 10 points, including 14.5 ppg as a starter in the past four contests, and Kyle Guy is averaging 8.3 points on 48.1 percent 3-point shooting.
- Darius Thompson has added 7.6 points per game and is shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.
- Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most physical player, is averaging 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite, Jarred Reuter and Ty Jerome are role players off the bench.
On The Horizon
- No. 12 Virginia travels to No. 1 Villanova on Sunday, Jan. 29. Tipoff at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 1 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox.
Discussion