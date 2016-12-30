Game Notes: #12 UVA hosts #20 Florida State in ACC home opener Saturday

No. 12 UVA (11-1, 1-0 ACC) hosts No. 20 Florida State (13-1, 1-0) in ACC action on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET.

For Openers

• UVA meets Florida State in the lone meeting between the teams.

• Virginia is 35-1 in ACC home games over the past four seasons.

• The Cavaliers are 1-1 vs. ranked opponents this season and 23-24 against ranked foes in the Tony Bennett era.

• UVA ranks first in the nation in scoring defense at 47.7 points per game and has held 10 of its 12 opponents to 53 or fewer points.

• London Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 9.9 points per game, marking the lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).

Broadcast Information

• The Virginia-Florida State game will be televised on ESPNU, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

• Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The Head Coaches

Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 176-73 in eight seasons at UVA and 245-106 in 11 seasons overall.

Florida State: Leonard Hamilton (Tennessee-Martin, 1971), 269-188 in 15 seasons at Florida State and 469-398 in 29 seasons overall.

In The National Rankings

• As of Dec. 29, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (47.7 ppg), second in field goal percentage defense (34.7%) and turnovers per game (9.4), fifth in scoring margin (+21.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.73), 13th in fouls per game (15.4), 16th in turnover margin (+4.8) and field goal percentage (49.8%).

• UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first team in Division I to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.

• UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.

UVA Ranked No. 12/11 in Latest Polls

• UVA is ranked No. 12 in the latest Associated Press and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll.

• UVA has been ranked in the top 15 in each of the first eight polls this season and was ranked in the top 10 in the first four polls.

• The Cavaliers were ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.

• UVA has been ranked in 53 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.

• UVA has finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.

All-Time vs. Florida State

• Virginia is 23-23 all-time vs. Florida State in the series that dates back to 1991-92.

• In 2015-16, UVA suffered a 69-62 loss at Florida State in the only meeting between the teams.

• Virginia has won five of the last six meetings between the teams, including a three-game winning streak at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 6-6 all-time vs. Florida State.

• London Perrantes is Virginia’s current career leading scorer against Florida State, averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in six career games.

Last Time Against The Seminoles

• Dwayne Bacon scored 19 points and Malik Beasley added 17 to lift Florida State to a 69-62 win over then-No. 13 Virginia on Jan. 17.

• London Perrantes had 19 points and Anthony Gill added 13 for UVA, which lost its third straight ACC road contest.

• Malcolm Brogdon had 10 points, but was 4-17 from the field.

• Florida State out-rebounded UVA 31-25 and shot 63.2 percent from the field in the second half.

• UVA had its second-worst shooting game of the season, connecting on 39.3 percent (22-56) from the field.

Last Time Out

• Devon Hall tallied 10 points to lead No. 12 Virginia to a 61-53 win at No. 6 Louisville on Dec. 28.

• London Perrantes added nine points, seven assists and four rebounds as UVA won at Louisville for the second straight season.

• UVA jumped to a 16-4 lead and limited Louisville to 36.8 percent shooting in the first half.

• The Cavaliers out-rebounded the Cardinals 31-26 en route to their third consecutive win against Louisville.

• UVA tallied 18 points off 14 Louisville turnovers.

• Deng Adel, Tony Hicks and Quentin Snider led the Cardinals with eight points each.

Hoo Are These Wahoos?

• Virginia is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is a Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year candidate.

• Perrantes is averaging team highs in points (9.9 ppg) and assists (4.5 apg).

• Isaiah Wilkins (6 ppg & 5 rpg) leads the team in rebounds (60) and steals (19) and is second in blocked shots (14).

• Newcomer Kyle Guy is averaging 9.3 points on 58.1 percent 3-point shooting and Marial Shayok is averaging 8.1 points.

• Darius Thompson has added 7.8 points in 12 starts, while Jarred Reuter leads the team in field goal percentage (66.7%) and is second in rebounding at 4.0 per game.

• Jack Salt, who is UVA’s most improved player, is averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game. Salt averaged 1.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game last season.

• Mamadi Diakite is averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench.

On The Horizon

• No. 12 Virginia travels to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tipoff at Petersen Events Center is set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on the Regional Sports Network.