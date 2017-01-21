 jump to example.com

Your game MVP for #16 UVA: Would you believe Jack Salt?

Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 8:13 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

jack salt uvaRemember when UVA center Jack Salt got two minutes at Pitt? Two minutes for the starting center.

That same Jack Salt couldn’t get off the court Saturday. Literally.

“There were some great stat lines, but I don’t think there were any better than the way Jack impacted the game,” UVA coach Tony Bennett, the guy who couldn’t get Salt off the court in the second half, told reporters after the Cavs’ 62-49 win over Georgia Tech.

Might sound odd to say this about a guy who had five points, including one on a banked free throw, and six rebounds, but it’s not even arguable that Salt was the game MVP.

It was for what the 6’11 redshirt sophomore was able to do in containing Yellow Jacket center Ben Lammers, who was averaging 14.5 points per game (on 53.1 percent shooting) and 9.6 rebounds a game coming in.

Lammers keys the Georgia Tech offense, with a number of the Jackets’ possessions beginning with a pass to the 6’11 center in either the high or medium post.

A traditional back-to-the-basket finisher, Lammers is a tough guard for many at the college level.

Salt, averaging 16.3 minutes per game in ACC play coming in, held his own in 16 first-half minutes, limiting Lammers to two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

With Tech coach Josh Pastner keeping Lammers on the floor for 19 minutes in the second half, Bennett rode the hot hand in Salt, who logged all 20 minutes, holding Lammers to five points on 2-of-7 shooting.

Sum total for Lammers: seven points on 3-of-12 shooting, seven rebounds.

Salt said after the game that he just got “locked in” early with the assignment, and conceded that he was “pretty tired” after all that time on the floor.

“I hadn’t played this much in a long time, but I was very happy to be out there,” Salt said. “It was so good to be out there and guard a good player. I was excited for the challenge, because his offense means a lot of one-on-one defense.”

To Bennett, the key was that Salt made Lammers “earn everything” that he was able to get.

“He played with his hands free, he fought his position and showed his strength, and that was impressive. I love seeing that, and it was a huge key for us in the game because that guy can score and make some big plays.”

Story by Chris Graham

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

UVA Board of Visitors to begin organizing presidential search

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan has asked the Board of Visitors to begin a presidential search process that will determine her successor.

Can Trump revive manufacturing? Waynesboro as a case study

Waynesboro isn’t the Rust Belt, but if you know the city’s economic history at all, well, it isn’t all that different.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Democrats and the media

Chris Graham talks about the upcoming inauguration, protests by Democrats and the whining of the news media in today's Street Knowledge podcast.

Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?

Minutes after killing the bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled committee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 