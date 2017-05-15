Fulbright scholar publishes book on creativity and education in China

Carol Mullen, a professor of educational leadership in Virginia Tech’s School of Education, has authored a new book titled, “Creativity and Education in China: Paradox and Possibilities for an Era of Accountability,” the result of her 2015 Fulbright Scholar Award and subsequent travel to the country.

The book is co-published by Routledge with Kappa Delta Pi, an international education honor society.

“I traveled to the other side of the planet to discover whether creativity occurs in China’s exam-crazed accountability culture,” Mullen wrote in the book’s preface. “I directly experienced the creativity paradox in China’s education system while interacting with Chinese educators, leaders, and students.”

During her four-week Fulbright assignment, Mullen was hosted at Southwest University in Chongqing. She also traveled to Shanghai, Nanjing, Jinan, and Beijing delivering lectures at various universities and institutes.

In one of the classes Mullen taught, she greeted students with lively Virginia bluegrass music. “At first, students lacked the confidence to be creative,” Mullen explained. “We held class in a theater, played the music and, before long, students began to express themselves. They felt confident enough to use microphones to present their projects on stage,” she said.