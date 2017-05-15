 jump to example.com

Fulbright scholar publishes book on creativity and education in China

Published Monday, May. 15, 2017, 9:15 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Carol Mullen, a professor of educational leadership in Virginia Tech’s School of Education, has authored a new book titled, “Creativity and Education in China: Paradox and Possibilities for an Era of Accountability,” the result of her 2015 Fulbright Scholar Award and subsequent travel to the country.

carol mullen chinaThe book is co-published by Routledge with Kappa Delta Pi, an international education honor society.

“I traveled to the other side of the planet to discover whether creativity occurs in China’s exam-crazed accountability culture,” Mullen wrote in the book’s preface. “I directly experienced the creativity paradox in China’s education system while interacting with Chinese educators, leaders, and students.”

During her four-week Fulbright assignment, Mullen was hosted at Southwest University in Chongqing. She also traveled to Shanghai, Nanjing, Jinan, and Beijing delivering lectures at various universities and institutes.

In one of the classes Mullen taught, she greeted students with lively Virginia bluegrass music. “At first, students lacked the confidence to be creative,” Mullen explained. “We held class in a theater, played the music and, before long, students began to express themselves. They felt confident enough to use microphones to present their projects on stage,” she said.

Wanting to connect the two universities further, Mullen organized a teleconference between Virginia Tech and Southwest University. Scholars, and leaders from Virginia Tech used a live video feed to engage with attendees at Southwest University.

Mullen also visited as many types of schools as possible – rural elementary, university-affiliated, and Montessori – to meet with administrators and teachers. “I observed that children and teachers alike expressed their creative selves by beautifying and personalizing garden spaces and caring for the environment by growing vegetables and raising fish,” Mullen said.

Through her onsite research, Mullen discovered that “despite the high-stakes accountability culture that drives much of schooling, there is surprisingly creative innovation and expression occurring in some of China’s higher education institutions and PK–12 schools.”

Along with the Fulbright award in 2015, Mullen also received the Global Issues Initiative Research Support Program grant from Virginia Tech’s Institute for Society, Culture, and Environment. The grant funded a graduate student who accompanied Mullen on the trip and served as her translator.

Mullen received the Jay D. Scribner Mentoring Award from the University Council for Education Administration in 2016. She also received the 2017 Living Legend Award from the National Council of Professors of Educational Administration.

In addition to her latest book, Mullen has authored and edited 20 scholarly books and more than 200 refereed journal articles and juried book chapters.

She holds a doctoral degree and a master’s degree from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education of the University of Toronto and a bachelor’s degree from York University in Toronto.

The Global Education Office, a unit of Outreach and International Affairs, oversees the Fulbright Program at Virginia Tech and serves as a resource for student and faculty applicants. The student Fulbright competition opened earlier this month. For questions or more information on Fulbright programs, please contact Betty Anderson.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Tips for an affordable family vacation
MBU College of Education to bring best-selling author to campus
Bullpen helps VMI win five-hour-plus affair, 9-7
Lynchburg drops pair to Pelicans
Larry Keel Experience to open Lime Kiln Summer Concert Series
Virginia Organizing bringing attention to possible deportation
Johnson gem gives Squirrels series split
Winners of 2017 Virginia Fleet Safety Awards
Shepherd’s 3-hit day lifts Liberty to 8-6 win over VCU
Potomac drops series with 5-2 loss to Salem
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia ends season with loss to UNC
No. 10 Virginia tops Miami, 7-4, takes weekend series
McAuliffe announces establishment of Autonomous Systems Center of Excellence
Interstate 81 lane closures in Augusta County: May 15-25
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: May 15-19
SCC sets schedule to consider two Dominion Energy rate requests
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 