FTC grants early termination of antitrust waiting period for proposed Dominion Energy-SCANA combination

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), and SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) announced Thursday that their proposed combination has cleared a key condition needed for completion.

The Federal Trade Commission has granted early termination of the 30-day waiting period under the federal Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act with regard to the combination.

Expiration or termination of the waiting period is one of the conditions required for completion of the transaction.

The merger is also contingent upon approval of SCANA’s shareholders; review and approval from the public service commissions of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia; and authorization of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The companies expect the transaction to close in 2018.