FSU’s Dwayne Bacon named ACC Basketball Player of the Week

Published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 2:42 pm

acc basketballFlorida State sophomore Dwayne Bacon has been recognized as the Atlantic Coast Conference Basketball Player of the Week, while Boston College’s Ky Bowman and Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie earned ACC Co-Freshman of the Week honors.

The ACC weekly honor is the first of the season for Bacon, who was tabbed as the ACC Freshman of the Week five times last season. Bowman and Okogie were each named ACC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. Bowman was also recognized last week, while Okogie was honored on November 28.

Bacon averaged 26.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals and hit the game-winning 3-point shot with two seconds remaining to lift No. 20 Florida State past No. 11 Virginia in Charlottesville.  The win over Virginia capped off a perfect week for the Seminoles, who had earlier earned a victory over Wake Forest.  Bacon has led the Seminoles to a 14-1 record and a 2-0 start in ACC play for only the third time in school history.  FSU’s overall mark ties the school record for best start after 15 games.

Bacon scored 23 points in leading Florida State over Wake Forest and followed that performance with a career-high 29-point performance in the Seminoles’ thrilling win at Virginia. Bacon was brilliant against the second half of the victory in Charlottesville.  He scored 26 of Florida State’s 37 second-half points and finished with a career-high six 3-point field goals in nine attempts. Against Wake Forest, Bacon totaled 14 of his game-high tying 23 points in the second half as the Seminoles rallied from a halftime deficit for the second time this season.  Bacon was 8-of-10 from the field in the second half of Florida State’s 88-72 win.

Boston College’s Bowman posted 30 points, nine assists and five rebounds in a 96-81 victory over Syracuse. Bowman was 11-for-17 from the field and was 7-for-8 from long range. Bowman is just the fourth freshman in the country and the only one from the ACC to have multiple 30-point games this season. His .875 shooting percentage from 3-point range is the best in a game involving an ACC team this season (minimum five made), and his seven made 3-pointers rank second in a single game in Conte Forum history. Eighteen of his 30 points came in the second half, when he went 6-for-7 from the field and hit all five of his 3-point attempts. Bowman is averaging 26.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the last three games and currently ranks fourth in the conference in freshman scoring (11.8).

Okogie led Georgia Tech to its first win in an ACC opener in 11 years, scoring 26 points – 15 of which came in the second half – as the Yellow Jackets pulled away late for a 75-63 upset of No. 9 North Carolina on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. The 6-foot-4 freshman made seven of 14 shots from the floor, including his only 3-pointer with 2:04 remaining in the game. He went 11-for-13 from the free throw line, 8-for-8 in the second half, and 6-for-6 in the final 1:05 to ice the win for Georgia Tech. Okogie added three assists, two steals and five rebounds in his most complete performance of the season. Earlier in the week, Okogie scored five points in Tech’s 59-52 win over North Carolina A&T in the Yellow Jackets’ final pre-conference game.

ACC basketball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel.

