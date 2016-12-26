Fruitcake Science kicks off at the Science Museum of Virginia

The Science Museum of Virginia continues its annual tradition of experimenting on everyone’s least favorite holiday treat – the fruitcake. From December 26 – 30, Museum educators will put the maligned pastry through unconventional and explosive experiments during Fruitcake Science.

New this year, guests will meet two special fruitcakes that will join the quirky celebration: a fruitcake that launched to space and back; and a fruitcake that traveled directly from Buckingham Palace. After seeing the celebrity pastries, guests can watch as other fruitcakes undergo the rigors of scientific testing – from being launched out of a trebuchet and getting tossed down a stairwell to battling a blowtorch and dropping down to -321°F with liquid Nitrogen.

Museum guests are invited to participate in action-packed live science demonstrations including fan favorites from years past, and enjoy a few new surprises as well during Fruitcake Science.

Fruitcake Science is included with exhibit admission. Tickets are $14 with $1 discounts for ages 4-12 and 60+. For more information visit www.smv.org.