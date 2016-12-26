Fruitcake Science kicks off at the Science Museum of Virginia
Published Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, 9:42 am
Front Page » Events » Fruitcake Science kicks off at the Science Museum of Virginia
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Science Museum of Virginia continues its annual tradition of experimenting on everyone’s least favorite holiday treat – the fruitcake. From December 26 – 30, Museum educators will put the maligned pastry through unconventional and explosive experiments during Fruitcake Science.
New this year, guests will meet two special fruitcakes that will join the quirky celebration: a fruitcake that launched to space and back; and a fruitcake that traveled directly from Buckingham Palace. After seeing the celebrity pastries, guests can watch as other fruitcakes undergo the rigors of scientific testing – from being launched out of a trebuchet and getting tossed down a stairwell to battling a blowtorch and dropping down to -321°F with liquid Nitrogen.
Museum guests are invited to participate in action-packed live science demonstrations including fan favorites from years past, and enjoy a few new surprises as well during Fruitcake Science.
Fruitcake Science is included with exhibit admission. Tickets are $14 with $1 discounts for ages 4-12 and 60+. For more information visit www.smv.org.
Related
Viewpoints
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints
on WVPT.
Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.
Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.
Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.
Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here
.
Missed a show? Watch OnDemand
and on our YouTube channel
.
Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.
Advertise
Get information on readership and advertising online with us.
AFP Classes
Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Graphic Design
Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Marketing/PR
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Search Engine Optimization
The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.
Video/Audio
Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.
Discussion