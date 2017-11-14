Friends of Nelson files with FERC to stop Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Yesterday, Friends of Nelson filed a Request for Rehearing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on FERC’s decision to issue a Certificate of Convenience and Necessity for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The filing is on behalf of 63 property owners and citizens of Nelson County, and 4 community organizations.

Horizons Village Property Owners Association, Inc., Wintergreen Country Store Land Trust, and the Rockfish Valley Foundation are among the parties filing the Request.

“A Request for Rehearing is the next step we are taking legally to stop the Atlantic Coast Pipeline,” said Joyce Burton of Friends of Nelson. “We have done this for our friends and neighbors so that we can all preserve our ability to take further legal action against FERC for the crimes they are committing against Nelson County.”

Friends of Nelson also requested a Motion for Stay, which, if successful, would halt any progress on the project. “FERC may rule on the Request for Rehearing and the Stay, or it may choose not to,” Burton stated. “But no matter the outcome, this will open the door for further litigation.”

The Friends of Nelson filing asserts that FERC and Dominion have failed to provide sufficient analysis and information on the environmental, cultural, historical, economic and socio-economic impacts of the project in Nelson County. It also claims that FERC and Dominion have failed to demonstrate a need for the project, so should not be granted eminent domain powers.

Friends of Nelson is also party to a separate Request for Rehearing filed yesterday by Appalachian Mountain Advocates and Southern Environmental Law Center on behalf of 22 groups, including the Sierra Club, Dominion Pipeline Monitoring Coalition, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Friends of Buckingham, Wild Virginia, Nelson Hilltop LLC, and Rockfish Valley Investments.

“One thing is clear and that is that Nelson County’s interests are well represented by those who have committed themselves to opposing the ACP,” said Ernie Reed, President of Friends of Nelson.