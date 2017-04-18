Friends of Augusta endorses Tom Perriello for governor

Friends of Augusta, a local pipeline opposition group, is formally endorsing Tom Perriello for governor.

Tom Perriello has come out against the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley Pipelines because he knows the truth of the destruction and risks these pipelines will bring to our communities. He knows that the continued dependence on fossil fuels is ruining our planet. Tom knows that the abuse of eminent domain needs to be reined in and that neither of these pipelines will benefit the landowners or our area at all. We are not getting the gas or the jobs, despite what Dominion keeps trying to convince us of.

Tom Perriello has pledged not to take any campaign donations from Dominion, making him the only candidate running for Governor to refuse to be bought by Dominion. Dominion has a rich history of supporting both parties to keep control over friendly legislation that supports their continued destruction of the environment, blatant misuse of eminent domain and controlling customer rates.

Now is the time to support candidates, in any party, who are willing to put people before profits and campaign contributions. We need leaders who will stand up against corruption and will put our lives and communities ahead of unnecessary, dirty, greedy pipeline projects.

Submitted by Jennifer Lewis/Friends of Augusta