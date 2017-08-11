 jump to example.com

Letter: Friends of Augusta endorses Michele Edwards for 20th House District seat

Published Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 10:32 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Friends of Augusta is pleased to announce that we are endorsing Michele Edwards for House of Delegates, representing the 20th District, a seat currently held by Dickie Bell.

michele edwardsEdwards has been a vocal opponent to the proposed Atlantic Coast pipeline and has pledged to not take money from Dominion. Michele recently spoke at a no pipeline event where she confirmed her support for stronger private property rights and the protection of our environment.

Michele also voiced: “Dominion Virginia Power proposed the Atlantic Coast Pipeline as an unnecessary, dangerous, and unwarranted threat to our region’s safety, individual rights, water, and air quality. It’s proposed path threatens livelihood, beautiful pasture lands, mountains, and waterways, and also threatens property values.”

She articulated feelings many of us in the opposition have been having: “Why are we being asked to sacrifice all we hold dear for the profit of a mega company and for the energy needs of other regions? Because for far too long, politicians have accepted donations from large corporations and then support them unhesitatingly. We need to take big money out of politics and demand that the government serves the people, not the corporations.”

Michele Edwards is running to represent the citizens and the environment of the 20th District, not special interests and corporate greed.  Please check out her Facebook page or website.  Come see her on September 17 from 1-8pm at Seven Arrows Brewery during a free event featuring live, local music.

We deserve a new voice in Richmond, a voice that will represent us, our values and our hopes for the future.  Vote Michele Edwards on November 7.

Letter from Jennifer Lewis/Friends of Augusta

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
William & Mary wraps perfect Jamaica trip with 71-47 win over Minto 79ers
Albemarle County seeking public input on courts projects
Traffic Alert: Hillsdale Drive in Charlottesville
Charlottesville Area Transit detours for Saturday event
Squirrels going peanut-free on Sunday
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 UVA hosts first exhibition Saturday
Ka’ai Tom homers in 5-0 Lynchburg Hillcats win
The day the music died: Kris Neil Losh deserves better
Squirrels blanked again: Sea Dogs sweep
WTJU celebrates 60 years with Freefall Music & Art Festival
Future of coastal marshes lies in the hands of private property owners
‘Daily Show’ alum Demetri Martin to perform at Moss Arts Center
David Swanson: Welcoming the fascists to Charlottesville
Mission Services Inc. to invest $820,000 to expand IT support operation in Fairfax County
Virginia Organizing participates in National Day of Action to protect Medicaid
VMI basketball fall to Gent in second game of Euro trip
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 