Friday games rained out at NCAA Fort Worth Regional

Friday’s action at the NCAA Fort Worth Regional was postponed because of inclement weather.

Virginia and Dallas Baptist now will open the double-elimination tournament at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Saturday. The host school, No. 6 national seed TCU, will take on Central Connecticut State at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT. The remainder of the Regional schedule will be released once it has been set by the NCAA.

Television broadcast designations for Saturday will be made after the conclusion of all regional play on Friday. All games in the tournament will be streamed online via ESPN3, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

WINA Radio (1070-AM/98.9-FM) has the live radio broadcast for all UVA games in the regional. Links to live statistics also can be found on VirginiaSports.com.