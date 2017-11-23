Fresh greenery adds a festive scent to holiday decor

Some Virginians choose and cut their own Christmas trees, and many purchase fresh wreaths and garlands as well. Tree farms often sell wreaths and garlands made from fresh greenery.

Richard Nuckols, owner of Nuckols Christmas Tree Plantation in Cumberland County, makes wreaths and garlands from the trees he grows on 22 acres. “People like the scent of fresh greenery adorning their homes, and a lot of people want to support Virginia-grown products,” Nuckols remarked.

This is the 52nd year his family has operated the choose-and-cut tree farm. “Lots of people like to cut their own tree and buy a fresh wreath as well.”

He makes several different types of wreaths. The white pine mixed with blue spruce is a popular one, as well as Fraser fir wreaths. Nuckols doesn’t grow Fraser firs but he buys them from a farmer in Grayson County and re-sells them at his farm. He also makes a wreath using boxwoods early in the season, and all the wreaths come in three sizes.

Fresh wreaths can last for months, depending on where they are located, Nuckols pointed out. Wreaths hung in a shady area will last longer than those in full sunlight. He said his family generally hangs a fresh wreath for the entire month of December.

He recommended extending the life of wreaths or garlands by spritzing them with water. Or, before you hang them, Nuckols said to dip greenery in soapy water. The soap coats the needles and prevents them from drying out.

The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association has a fresh tree locator on its website, and you also can search for greenery there: virginiachristmastrees.org/experience-a-real-tree.