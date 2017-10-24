Freefall Music Festival wraps up with Americana band Roosevelt Dime

Seamlessly combining the groove of classic feel-good rhythm & blues with acoustic Americana instrumentation, Roosevelt Dime brings its signature sound to the Freefall Music & Art Festival this Saturday.

Co-sponsored by WTJU 91.1 FM and the IX Art Park, Freefall’s last show of the season takes place on Saturday, October 28, 5 – 9 p.m.at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

“Roosevelt Dime is an Americana band in the truest sense,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “They seamlessly merge the shared and varied musical traditions from around the country into a unique sound that’s both timely and timeless.”

Hard Swimmin’ Fish opens the concert with its infectious, danceable, roots music throwdown.

The family-friendly Freefall concert series features FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park.

“Working with the IX Art Park this fall has been tremendous for WTJU, and the Freefall Music and Art Festival couldn’t exist without these two arts institutions working together to create something good,” said Moore.

“Alas, the weather is finally starting to get cooler and the nights getting dark earlier. Let’s go out with a huge celebration on this ninth and final week of the 2017 series!” he added.

Through the Freefall Music & Arts Festival, WTJU and the IX Art Park serve the Charlottesville-area community through shared music experiences and collective creativity.