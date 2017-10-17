Freefall concerts bring in the funk this Saturday

Bring your dancin’ shoes and a rump to shake! This Saturday’s Freefall Music & Art Festival is turning up the funk!

WTJU 91.1 FM and the IX Art Park welcome Oregon Hill Funk All-Stars to the Freefall stage – this Saturday, October 21, 5 – 9 p.m. at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

The Oregon Hill Funk All-Stars are a group of Richmond based musicians, coming together to play original funk-influenced jams with heavy horns and driving drums.

“The Oregon Hill Funk All-Stars brings a big sound with an abundance of horns and keyboard grooves,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “There is absolutely no way an audience can sit still while this band of heavies plays.”

Jam Thicket opens the concert with original material that ranges from rhythmic rock to infectious funk and up-tempo freakouts. The band leads its crowd into uncharted realms of driving surf-rock and improvisational jamming.

This Saturday’s concert is the penultimate installment of the 2017 Freefall Music & Art Festival, the annual fall concert series presented by WTJU 91.1 FM and the IX Art Park. Each weekend in the fall, these two local arts institutions team up to bring our community together through shared music experiences and collective creativity.

The Freefall concerts take place every Saturday, 5-9 p.m. through October 28. Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series features FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

The full schedule is online at freefallcville.com.