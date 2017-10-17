Freefall concerts bring in the funk this Saturday
Bring your dancin’ shoes and a rump to shake! This Saturday’s Freefall Music & Art Festival is turning up the funk!
WTJU 91.1 FM and the IX Art Park welcome Oregon Hill Funk All-Stars to the Freefall stage – this Saturday, October 21, 5 – 9 p.m. at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.
The Oregon Hill Funk All-Stars are a group of Richmond based musicians, coming together to play original funk-influenced jams with heavy horns and driving drums.
“The Oregon Hill Funk All-Stars brings a big sound with an abundance of horns and keyboard grooves,” said Nathan Moore, WTJU General Manager. “There is absolutely no way an audience can sit still while this band of heavies plays.”
Jam Thicket opens the concert with original material that ranges from rhythmic rock to infectious funk and up-tempo freakouts. The band leads its crowd into uncharted realms of driving surf-rock and improvisational jamming.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
This Saturday’s concert is the penultimate installment of the 2017 Freefall Music & Art Festival, the annual fall concert series presented by WTJU 91.1 FM and the IX Art Park. Each weekend in the fall, these two local arts institutions team up to bring our community together through shared music experiences and collective creativity.
The Freefall concerts take place every Saturday, 5-9 p.m. through October 28. Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series features FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.
The full schedule is online at freefallcville.com.
Discussion