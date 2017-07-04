 jump to example.com

Freedom rings for Squirrels Independence Day walk-off win

Published Tuesday, Jul. 4, 2017, 11:14 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

In front of a franchise record 9,810 fans at The Diamond, C.J. Hinojosa lined a walk-off base hit to right field as Richmond (34-49) defeated Erie (40-43), 4-3 on Independence Day. The Squirrels rallied back from a 3-1 deficit, scoring two runs in the eighth and the wining run in the bottom of the ninth. Squirrels starting pitcher Dan Slania worked seven solid innings in the no-decision and the bullpen duo of Jarret Martin and Tyler Cyr kept the game close. Cyr (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless ninth inning. The Squirrels snapped their five game losing streak and will seek to win the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsDaniel Carbonell scored the winning run for Richmond on Hinojosa’s base hit off Erie reliever Adam Ravenelle. Carbonell walked to begin the inning and advanced to second on a bunt base hit from Jeff Arnold. After Slade Heathcott popped up his bunt attempt, Hinojosa ripped a line drive passed the outstretched glove of second baseman Zack Cox to win the contest.

Trailing 3-1 entering the eighth inning, the Squirrels tied up the game with a pair of runs off of lefty Jairo Labourt. Hinojosa and Gomez singled to begin the inning and advanced on a wild pitch. Erie catcher Time Remes then failed to corral an outside pitch, scoring Hinojosa from third base. Two batters later, K.C. Hobson smashed a double off the base of the wall to tie the game, 3-3.

Dan Slania made the start for Richmond in his first appearance since making his MLB debut on Friday in Pittsburgh. Slania worked around a pair of base hits in the first inning by striking out Dominic Ficociello to end the frame. Slania turned it on in the second and retired eight consecutive batters until an error allowed Zack cox to reach in the fourth. Erie loaded the bases in the inning, but Slania induced a fly ball to left field to end the threat.

Starting pitcher Beau Burrows was equally as impressive for Erie. Burrows put his blazing fastball on display in front of the capacity crowd at The Diamond. He fanned Slade Heathcott to begin the first inning and Myles Schroder to start the second. The prospect righty did not allow a hit over the first five innings in his longest Double-A outing to date. Richmond placed a pair of runners in scoring position in the fourth due to two walks, but Burrows punched out K.C. Hobson to strand them aboard.

Erie snapped the scoreless affair with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning. Ficociello singled to right field and Christin Stewart worked a walk with one out. After Steven Moya popped up, Gabriel Quintana drilled a double off the left field wall for a 2-0 advantage. Slania finished the inning, using 92 pitches over the first six frames.

Richmond eventually picked up theirvfirst hit of the game with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Miguel Gomez lashed a double to left field, the only hit allowed by Burrows. Erie left Burrows in to face one more batter after the double and he fanned Myles Schroder to end his outing. Reliever Sean Donatello replaced Burrows and yielded a double to Brandon Bednar, scoring Gomez to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Burrows allowed the one run on one hit in the no-decision. He walked four and struck out five on 96 pitches in the effort.

After Richmond scored in the sixth, Erie quickly responded with run in the top of the seventh. Tim Remes doubled and scored on a sacrifice bunt to their. Harold Castro dropped a bunt to third and Myles Schroder overthrew the base at first, allowing Remes to score for a 3-1 Erie lead.

Jarret Martin worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning and Tyler Cyr picked up the win by tossing the ninth.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Triston McKenzie deals in 7-1 Hillcats victory
One critically injured in Buckingham County small plane crash
State Police investigating fatal Orange County crash
P-Nats swept by Astros
Hillcats shut out Keys in series finale
Rosters announced for 2017 Valley Baseball League All-Star Game
Love’s Labour’s Lost opening at Blackfriars Playhouse
VBL Roundup: Turks beat ‘Jacks
Squirrels skunked in Reading
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Enough with the outrage
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: WWE Great Balls of Fire preview
Waynesboro YMCA welcomes new aquatics director
Not too early to get ready for the 2017 Waynesboro YMCA Turkey Trot
Camera-trap research paves the way for global monitoring networks
Third lane open on Route 29 widening project
Late surge results in 6-4 Hillcats win
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 