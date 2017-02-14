 jump to example.com

Free throws help EMU push past Randolph-Macon, 74-67

Published Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 11:24 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

emu sportsIn a battle of the ODAC’s best bigs, EMU’s guards made the difference in a 74-67 win at Randolph-Macon Tuesday night. The Royals push their winning streak to eight in a row, their longest since winning 11 straight late in the 2014-15 season.

Eastern Mennonite (17-6/12-3 ODAC) heads to second-place Lynchburg on Saturday for both team’s regular season finale. Gametime is 2:00pm. A win would push the Royals ahead of LC in the ODAC standings, while a loss could drop the women to the fourth seed in next week’s tournament.

The first three periods of the game against Randolph-Macon (12-11/7-8 ODAC) were filled with runs until EMU’s women pulled away from a tie game by winning the final period, 25-18. Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) scored 10 of her team’s points over that final 10 minutes.

She hit a jumper eight seconds into the frame to give the Royals a 51-49 lead before R-MC got a three pointer for what turned out to be their last lead. Jonae Guest (Dumfries, Va./Potomac) scored off a pass from Roach and her team responded to score 11 unanswered points. A pair of free throws from Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) gave the Royals a 62-52 cushion with 5:34 to go.

The Yellow Jackets got within five points, the final time on a layup from Amber Lee to make it 68-63 with 1:11 remaining, but Guest pounded in a three-point play on a fastbreak with 28 ticks left to close the door.

EMU’s big 11-0 run in the fourth was merely continuing a trend started from the opening tip. Randolph-Macon scored the first six points of the game before the Royals scored 13 straight to take the lead.

The Yellow Jackets used an 8-0 run at the end of the half to grab a 31-27 cushion at the intermission.

The Royals scored seven in a row early in the third to tie the score at 35-35 before the teams traded points to close the period locked at 49-49.

While most stats were even in the contest, Eastern Mennonite won it by attacking the basket. The women made more free throws than their opponents attempted, going 24-29 compared to 15-18 for R-MC. The Royals also had a +6 turnover margin.

Myneshia Walker (Freeman, Va./Brunswick) finished with a game high 24 points, including a 13-for-17 performance from the free throw line, to go with nine rebounds. Roach ran right with her backcourt-mate, coming in with 23 points, nine boards, four steals and three assists.

Guest was good for another double double, at 18 points and 12 rebounds. Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial) chipped in four assists.

Kelly Williams, the Yellow Jackets’ star freshman center, charted 18 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Forward Amber Lee added 14 points and 15 rebounds. R-MC’s starting guards combined for five points.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Redistricting reform fails in Virginia House

Chris Graham talks with Brian Cannon from OneVirginia2021 to discuss three redistricting reform bills that failed in the House of Delegates.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Duke-UVA hoops preview

Chris Graham talks with Mitchell Gladstone, who covers Duke basketball for The Chronicle.

Court: Trump order likely unconstitutional, issues prelim injunction

A federal judge found that President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 Executive Order is actually the Muslim ban that he promised as a candidate.

Staunton Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Staunton Police Department is offering its 17th Citizens Police Academy beginning on Tuesday, March 28.

BRCC fund-raising campaign surpasses $8M goal

The “Student Focus. Community Impact” Campaign for Blue Ridge Community College successfully exceeded its $8 million goal.

Chris Graham: Politics and the bottom line for business

A couple of years back, I let myself get caught up in the Chick-fil-A boycott hysteria. It’s kinda hazy to me now.

Staunton completes 2017 real-estate reassessment

Staunton has completed its 2017 general real estate reassessment, which went into effect on January 1.

Virginia Tech outlasts #12 UVA, 80-78, in 2 OTs

Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.1 seconds left in the second OT to lift Virginia Tech to an 80-78 win over #12 UVA Sunday night.

Gas prices holding steady: AAA

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic continue to sing the same old song – a favorite on drivers’ playlists.

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 