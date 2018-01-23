Free screening of award-winning documentary

The Charlottesville Office of Human Rights will host a free screening of the film An Unlikely Friendship on Wednesday, January 24 at 6pm at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

This award-winning documentary, directed by Diane Bloom, is about the surprising bond that developed between Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist and CP Ellis, a Grand Cyclops of the KKK.

The film documents how these two came together in an intensive community event that forced them to face their differences and find common ground.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information call 434-970-3023.