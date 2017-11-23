 jump to example.com
 

Free parking in Downtown Staunton during holiday season

Published Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, 8:03 am

staunton virginiaThe City of Staunton is providing complimentary parking in the downtown central business district during the 2017 holiday season.

  • Two-hour free parking in the Johnson Street parking garage and the Wharf parking lot, beginning Friday, Nov. 24 and continuing through Wednesday, Dec. 27.
  • Free parking in all city parking facilities—garages, lots and on-street—Thursday, Dec. 21 through Monday, Dec. 25.

As a reminder to customers, complimentary parking signs will be positioned at the entrances to City parking facilities.

For more information about parking, call 540.332.3812.

 
