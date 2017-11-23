Free parking in Downtown Staunton during holiday season

The City of Staunton is providing complimentary parking in the downtown central business district during the 2017 holiday season.

Two-hour free parking in the Johnson Street parking garage and the Wharf parking lot, beginning Friday, Nov. 24 and continuing through Wednesday, Dec. 27 .

and continuing through . Free parking in all city parking facilities—garages, lots and on-street— Thursday, Dec. 21 through Monday, Dec. 25 .

As a reminder to customers, complimentary parking signs will be positioned at the entrances to City parking facilities.

For more information about parking, call 540.332.3812.