Free outdoor music with The Judy Chops this Saturday

The Judy Chops headline the stage at WTJU’s Freefall Music and Art Festival on Saturday from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Charlottesville’s IX Art Park.

The Judy Chops are a soulful tonic of swing, blues, and rockabilly, singing straight from the heart of Virginia in a way that feels like drinking a cool glass of something strong.

“The Judy Chops are an indomitable force in the Virginia music scene, rocking audiences for nearly a decade,” said Nathan Moore, General Manager of WTJU 91.1 FM, which is co-hosting the concerts with the IX Art Park. “They’re bringing their infectious energy to the Freefall concerts, where they’ll help bring our community together through shared music experiences.”

Red and the Romantics opens with their mix of low down dirty blues to gospel to rock ‘n’ roll, all fronted by the truly unique voice of Erik Red Knierim.

WTJU’s Freefall concerts take place every Saturday through October 28, 2017. Concerts run 5:00-9:00 p.m. each week, plus an extended day (11 a.m. – 9 p.m.) on September 16 for the annual Cville Sabroso Latin music & culture festival.

Each family-friendly event in the Freefall series will feature FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

The full schedule is online at freefallcville.com.