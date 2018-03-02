Free financial aid advising at the Waynesboro Public Library

GRASP (GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program), a non-profit, educational organization, now provides free, evening, college financial aid advising and FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) assistance at the Waynesboro Public Library (600 S Wayne Ave, Waynesboro) on Wednesdays from 6-8pm, by appointment only.

Call (804) 527-7772 to schedule an appointment.

More information is available at the GRASP website, www.grasp4va.org.





