Free course in disaster preparedness scheduled for Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro

Published Wednesday, Sep. 6, 2017, 9:33 am

Augusta County and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, in partnership with Blue Ridge Community College, will be offering Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training this fall.

cert trainingThe course will be held on Thursday evenings, September 28 – November 9, from 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at BRCC’s Plecker Center auditorium.

This seven-week course uses a curriculum designed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and teaches basic skills in disaster preparedness, fire safety, first aid, terrorism awareness, disaster psychology, and search & rescue.

The CERT course is designed to give the average person tools to prepare themselves and their family during severe weather or other emergencies when emergency personnel are overwhelmed and may not be able to respond immediately.  After completing the seven-week course, participants may choose to become a volunteer with the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Community Emergency Response Team.

The course is open to anyone who either lives or works in Staunton, Waynesboro, or Augusta County.

The course is free and all materials are provided. Pre-registration is required no later than September 22, 2017. To pre-register contact Rebecca Joyce, CERT Coordinator at 540-885-5174 or by email at rebecca@cspdc.org.

