Fraternal Order of Police Thompson Hall Lodge endorses Landes in 25th House race

The Fraternal Order of Police Thompson Hall Lodge #5 has endorsed Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, in the 25th House District race.

Thompson Hall Lodge #5 represents Central Virginia and is one of the oldest lodges in the Commonwealth.

“Delegate Steve Landes is a longtime supporter of Public Safety and has taken the time to ride with officers, which provides him with a first-hand look at the everyday challenges we face,” said Mike Wagner, President of Thompson Hall Lodge #5. “Delegate Landes believes in a leading from the front leadership, which is critical when making key decisions in Richmond.”

“Every day, our men and women in uniform risk their lives in order to keep us safe,” said Landes. “I am honored to receive the backing of the Fraternal Order of Police and its members who are dedicated to protecting and serving us. I will continue to make supporting law enforcement a top priority.”

The Fraternal Order of Police is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers, with more than 330,000 members in more than 2,200 lodges.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates. Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.