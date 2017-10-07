 jump to example.com
 

Fraternal Order of Police endorses John Adams for attorney general

Published Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 10:36 am

The Virginia Fraternal Order of Police has endorsed Republican attorney general nominee John Adams in the 2017 Virginia attorney general’s race. The endorsement reinforces Virginia’s law enforcement community’s support of John Adams.

john adams“Virginia is seeing a rapid rise in violent crime, as well as a heroin and opioid crisis that continues to get worse,” said Adams. “As a federal prosecutor, I worked in the trenches with local, state, and federal law enforcement to make our communities safer and reduce gang violence. As attorney general, public safety will be my top priority. Virginia’s public safety issues require an attorney general who will get serious about these issues and work in partnership with law enforcement to provide the leadership and resources needed to keep our communities safe. I am honored to receive the support of the Fraternal Order of Police, and look forward to working closely with their members.”

The endorsement adds to endorsements Adams has received from the Virginia Police Benevolent Association, and 48 sheriffs from across the Commonwealth. Adams has also been endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business Virginia PAC, the only statewide business organization to endorse in the race, and the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC.

“The Virginia Fraternal Order of Police is proud to endorse Ed Gillespie for Governor, Senator Jill Vogel for Lieutenant Governor, and John Adams for Attorney General,” said Virginia Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Carroll. “As Virginia continues to face new and emerging threats, we need leaders in Richmond who will make public safety a top priority. Ed’s detailed plan to keep Virginians safe and his commitment to working with law enforcement officers, regardless of their political affiliation, leaves no doubt that he is the leader we need in the governor’s office. Jill’s record of advocating for public safety speaks for itself, and John will bring a great deal of experience to the office of Attorney General. I look forward to working with them.”

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Oct. 9-13
Live Blog: UVA football hosts Duke in ACC opener
Alpacas convene in Doswell to compete in Virginia Alpaca and Fiber Festival
Women’s Employment Workshop set for Oct. 18
Ken Plum: Too close for comfort
Hokie BugFest creeps into Blacksburg on Oct. 14
Mark Kelly, Virginia gun safety advocates call on Ed Gillespie to release NRA questionnaire
Early goal stands as #11 UVA tops Boston College
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.