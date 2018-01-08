Frank Beamer announced in 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class

The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced today the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class, which includes the names of 10 First Team All-America players and three standout coaches.

Players

TREVOR COBB – RB, Rice (1989-92)

– RB, Rice (1989-92) KERRY COLLINS – QB, Penn State (1991-94)

– QB, Penn State (1991-94) DAVE DICKENSON – QB, Montana (1992-95)

– QB, Montana (1992-95) DANA HOWARD – LB, Illinois (1991-94)

– LB, Illinois (1991-94) CALVIN JOHNSON – WR, Georgia Tech (2004-06)

– WR, Georgia Tech (2004-06) PAUL PALMER – RB, Temple (1983-86)

– RB, Temple (1983-86) ED REED – DB, Miami [Fla.] (1998-2001)

– DB, Miami [Fla.] (1998-2001) MATT STINCHCOMB – OT, Georgia (1995-98)

– OT, Georgia (1995-98) AARON TAYLOR – C/OG, Nebraska (1994-97)

– C/OG, Nebraska (1994-97) CHARLES WOODSON – DB, Michigan (1995-97)

Coaches

FRANK BEAMER – 280-144-4 (65.9%); Murray State (1981-86), Virginia Tech (1987-2015)

– 280-144-4 (65.9%); Murray State (1981-86), Virginia Tech (1987-2015) MACK BROWN – 244-122-1 (66.6%); Appalachian State (1983), Tulane (1985-87), North Carolina (1988-97), Texas (1998-2013)

– 244-122-1 (66.6%); Appalachian State (1983), Tulane (1985-87), North Carolina (1988-97), Texas (1998-2013) MEL TJEERDSMA – 242-82-4 (74.4%); Austin College [Texas] (1984-93), Northwest Missouri State (1994-2010)

The inductees were selected from the national ballot of 75 All-America players and six elite coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and the 98 players and 31 coaches from the divisional ranks.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

The announcement of the 2018 Class was made today live on ESPN’s SportsCenter in Atlanta, the site of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship, which will be played tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium between Alabama and Georgia. Mack Brown joined the ESPN set inside the stadium for the announcement,representing the class and sharing his thoughts on induction. Frank Beamer and Matt Stinchcomb will join Brown in participating in the coin toss on the field during the championship game.

Charles Woodson was announced as a member of the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class yesterday live on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

The tradition of announcing the College Football Hall of Fame class in conjunction with the CFP National Championship began in 2015 before the inaugural CFP title game in Dallas. The 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted at the 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 4, 2018, at the New York Hilton Midtown. The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the fall. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

“We would like to thank CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock and his staff for the continued opportunity to announce the Hall of Fame Class in conjunction with the championship game,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “We are also grateful for the guidance, knowledge and vision of honors court chairmen Archie Griffin (FBS) and Jack Lengyel (divisional) for the essential role that they each play in guiding the committees in the selection of the inductees.”