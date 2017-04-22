 jump to example.com

Fralin Fellowship puts spotlight on linguistics research in Appalachian dialects

Published Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017, 8:11 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

We may think of home as a place or feeling, but for Rachel Hargrave, home is connected to how we speak.

rachel hargrove

Rachel Hargrave is one of 14 recipients of the Fralin Undergraduate Research Fellowship.

Depending on where you are from, you might pronounce spigot as spicket or refer to a crayfish as a crawdad.

As a budding linguist, Hargrave studies how language – specifically dialects, such as those in southern Appalachia – connects to one’s sense of home, identity, and culture.

“When people think or talk about home, they are more likely to talk like where they are from,” said Hargrave, of Weddington, North Carolina, a sophomore majoring in creative writing and literature in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences at Virginia Tech.

“If you’re proud of where you come from and that’s your community and who you are, then you’re more likely to go into that accent.”

Hargrave is one of 14 recipients of the Fralin Undergraduate Research Fellowship, a new program created by Dennis Dean, director of the Fralin Life Science Institute and the university’s Stroobants Professor of Biotechnology, in partnership with the Office of Undergraduate Research.

The goal of the program is to increase diversity in undergraduate research. Each Fellow receives $1,000 to conduct research with a Virginia Tech faculty mentor over the course of one academic year.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the fellows will present their research at the 2017 Fralin Undergraduate Research Fellowship Showcase in Fralin Hall. The event will involve a reception, poster session, and brief remarks by Dean and Thanassis Rikakis, executive vice president and provost at Virginia Tech.  The public is welcome. Fralin Hall is located at 360 West Campus Drive in Blacksburg.

Hargrave’s own dialect is a mix from various small towns and big cities around the country.

“Not only do I have regional things because I’ve bounced around, but I also have things I’ve picked up along the way because my parents say them,” Hargrave said. “So now I am a mashup of different dialects and place markers.”

Since September, Hargrave has worked with Abby Walker, an assistant professor in English specializing in sociolinguistics in the College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. Walker co-directs The Speech Lab at Virginia Tech, where Hargrave interviews people to collect recordings of speech as part of her research.

Under Walker’s guidance, Hargrave listens for how people who identify as being from southern Appalachia or Northern Virginia pronounce certain plural words, such as bees or keys. In particular, Hargrave is listening for the difference in pronunciation between “beeze” and “beece” and “keeze” and “keece.”

Ultimately, the strength of this pronunciation – from a “zee” to an “eece” sound – could be an indicator of how deeply one connects with a particular identity or has lived in a particular location.

“This is called z-devoicing, and we all do this a little, though some of us do it more than others,” Hargrave said.

The degree to which people pronounce words like these runs on a spectrum and seems to be a common trait among southern Appalachian speakers, explained Hargrave. Until recently, however, there has not been much research to back this up.

“We found that this kind of pronunciation is not a feature specific to Appalachian dialects, but rather a feature of southern dialects and used by those who identify as southern,” said Hargrave, who presented her findings at the 40th annual Appalachian Studies Conference held at Virginia Tech in March. “We still have to explore the social and ethnographic aspects to know how to connect these pronunciations with culture.”

Much of what Hargrave has learned comes from Walker and from Kirk Hazen, a linguist at West Virginia University who runs The West Virginia Dialect Project, which specializes in language variation in Appalachia. For almost 20 years the group has researched language in the region, and recently started working with community groups, schools, and health service organizations to address stigmas and stereotypes, such as a lack of education,
that tend to accompany certain accents .

“People who are not proud of where they are from will actively work to erase their dialects,” said Hargrave. “This can happen when people move from rural areas to cities, or vice versa. This can be very damaging, especially when someone comes from a community where everyone speaks like that, and then you start getting into issues where they feel like others are implying their entire community is shameful, broken, stupid, or any of these other stereotypes. This is a dangerous practice, but this is one of the coolest parts for me as a linguist. I really value diversity because there is no wrong way to speak.”

“As a linguist, I sometimes get focused on the technical aspects of language description, but Rachel’s interest in identity and orientation has really made that a central part of this research project,” said Walker. “This really highlights that how you speak isn’t just this automatic outcome of where you live, but rather about how you feel about where you live and where you’re planning on going.”

Hargrave will present her latest research findings as the featured student speaker at the Fralin Life Science Institute showcase later this month.

“Knowing that Fralin and Dr. Dean are looking to explicitly support other forms of research places an importance on them by giving them visibility,” Hargrave said. “This gives a platform for underrepresented research and people, which is really important and powerful.”

“I am really looking forward to having Rachel share her research experience and her results,” said Dean. “She is a great example of how opportunities for research extend so far beyond the traditional laboratory.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Aren’t pesticides worth the environmental risk?
Women’s lacrosse: No. 14 UVA holds on for 6-5 win over No. 19 Virginia Tech
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 24-28
Dinner Diva: Juice up on your Vitamin C
Ken Plum: Mental health advances
No. 11 UVA blanks Notre Dame, wins ACC weekend series
American Shakespeare Center launches international playwright competition
Veterinary students to offer Community Dog Wash on April 23
Salvation Army benefit at the Wayne Theatre
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Practice Session Number Two
Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 NASCAR XFinity Series Race Qualifying
Summer wrestling camp at Fishburne Military School
Squirrels draw audience for late night loss
Liberty drops Gardner-Webb, 10-8
No. 11 UVA splits doubleheader with Notre Dame
Herring calls on Congress, Trump administration to protect funding for drug treatment
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 