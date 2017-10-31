Fourth Virginia Tech Science Festival returns Nov. 4

The Virginia Tech Science Festival returns to campus Nov. 4 with free events and activities available to showcase unique ways science is the center of dozens of topics, from history and economics to geology, stars, medicine, and chemistry.

Video: https://youtu.be/ls_7ZW7in34

Events will be held in the Moss Arts Center, Carol M. Newman Library, Torgersen Hall, and along Alumni Mall. Parking on campus will be free during event hours. The day kicks off at 10 a.m., with the main festival closing at 4 p.m., but later evening events offered for audiences interested in all things science.

This year’s event will be the fourth annual festival. Last year, more than 6,000 people from all areas of Virginia attended the festival. For the second year in a row, festival organizers are providing transportation to selected school groups from around Virginia to attend, giving them the same chance to enjoy the STEM-focused event as local school children.

Many exhibitors from previous years will be returning, including 3-D printing, robotics, library sciences, the science of music, meteorology, paleontology, a teddy bear clinic provided by Carilion, crowd favorites like the Storm Troopers from the “Stars Wars” films, and more. The exhibits will provide hands-on, minds-on experiences for all ages, along with highlighting the expansive applications of science.

“The goals of the festival are to inspire learners to love science and to celebrate science as a way of knowing,” said Phyllis Newbill, festival chair and outreach and engagement coordinator with Virginia Tech’s Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT). “I hope participants, volunteers, exhibitors, and teachers will leave the festival feeling excited about science and the opportunities it gives us for making the world a better place.”