Four ways to market your small business on a budget

Large businesses with gigantic budgets don’t bat an eye at spending thousands of dollars each month on marketing activities. For them, the sky is the limit. They can afford to take some chances and pour money into marketing efforts.

As a small business owner, things are a little different. Every dollar counts, and your return on investment (ROI) is extremely important.

If you are trying to get the most bang for your buck on a small business marketing budget, below are 4 ways to do just that.

1. Win at Market Research

Market research is the most important aspect of marketing. It also happens to be 100% free, assuming you choose to do it yourself.

Knowing your potential customers better than they know themselves pays huge dividends in the long run.

You will know where they hang out, online or in person, so that you can target those locations with advertisements or useful content.

For example, if you owned an online vape shop and knew that your best customers tend to browse a few specific subreddits on Reddit, you probably want to target those for your marketing efforts.

You will also know their deepest struggles and your copywriting will speak to their soul. They will feel like they need your product or service more than anything.

2. Use Social Media Frequently

The great thing about social media sites such as Facebook or LinkedIn is that they can boost your reach with very little investment.

For small businesses, just $10 on a boosted post can go a long way if it attracts several hundred new followers to your account. That’s several hundred more people interested in your business and more people to potentially share your content with their family and friends.

3. Go All-in with Email Marketing

If you went and checked your email right now, what would you find? You would likely see all sorts of different promotions and messages from businesses across the web.

At some point or another, you made the choice to opt in to their communications. Seriously, go look at your email. If you’re like most people, you likely have hundreds of brands that you are subscribed to.

Email marketing works, and it is a very effective and affordable strategy. Once you acquire a potential customer’s email, you have free reign to persuade them to buy your product or service.

Pay special attention next time you click on an email you get from one of your favorite brands, whether it’s because of a 15% sale or a new product line that came out. How did they get you to do that?

Think about it and do the same for your small business.

4. Optimize Customer Experience

Lastly, here is another marketing tip that is free but requires a fair amount of effort – take the time to make your customers’ experiences the best ever.

One bad review from a dissatisfied customer can crush a small business, especially in a small town. But, one great review or referral from a raving customer can turn into 5, then 10, then 20 customers or more.

Customer experience is incredibly important to small business success, and so few businesses actually focus on it.

Closing Thoughts

Just because you own a small business doesn’t mean you can’t make an impact in a big way. Use the marketing tips above to increase your reach, improve brand visibility, and attract more customers on a budget.