Four ways to boost your holiday marketing strategy

Published Friday, Sep. 8, 2017, 10:48 pm

marketing seoIt’s that time of year – fall and winter, which means your business must have a holiday marketing strategy in place. There are plenty of upcoming holidays and events that you can utilize in your marketing strategy. Not to mention, people are ready to start spending.

Continue reading to learn more.

 

Create Holiday Explainer Videos

People love videos because it takes out a lot of the work that is needed for reading text. In addition, creating an explainer video to supplement your content marketing helps to boost traffic and followers.

Think of all the ways your products and services can be tied into the various holidays during the fall and winter season. Then, create an explainer video showing your audiences exactly how they can benefit from your products and services during the holiday season.

This is the time of year where people are willing to spend the most. So, make sure you get your piece of those shopping dollars.

 

Start Planning Now

It is never too early to plan for the holidays. One of the most important lessons you can learn is what took place during the previous holiday seasons. Today, it is important to understand your target audience and to personalize your marketing.

People won’t pay attention to one-size-fits-all marketing techniques and deployments. To illustrate, millennials have interests that differ from that of baby boomers. If you want to dive even deeper, people in different zip codes want different things too.

So, while this time of year is rife with spending, you must earn those dollars through personalization.

 

Market for Every Event

The holiday season starts in October and ends in January. It is a long stretch of celebratory events that feel like a whirlwind. Let’s start with Halloween marketing, perhaps you can offer some spooky discounts.

If you sell food items, well, now is the perfect time for pumpkin spice. Other seasonal events to market for include:

  • Kwanzaa
  • Hanukkah
  • End of fall
  • Start of winter
  • Christmas
  • New Year
  • Holiday vacations

Of course, this list also depends on your customer base and target audience. If you cater to families, then your marketing may center around gifts and activities. For consumers without children, they will be celebrating too and will appreciate specials and coupons.

 

Communicate with Your Customers Where They Are

The bulk of the holiday spending is done between November and late December. Still, people are already thinking of what they will buy from gifts to food to their holiday attire and tickets to events.

As a result, now is the time to reach out to your customers where they are, which is on platforms such as:

  • Pinterest
  • YouTube
  • Instagram
  • Twitter
  • Facebook

Don’t hesitate to reach out to your customers now because they are expecting the holiday deal floodgates to start pouring wide open. The excitement has just begun, and it will last for several months. Plus, if you start marketing now, you can fine tune your tactics just in time for prime holiday spending.

 

Final Thought

The holiday season is the biggest shopping stretch of the year. Make sure your marketing is aligned with all the upcoming events and the needs of your target customer.

