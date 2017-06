Four UVA Children’s Hospital specialties nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Four specialties at UVA Children’s Hospital are ranked among the top 50 nationally in the 2017-2018 Best Children’s Hospitals guide from U.S. News & World Report.

The four ranked specialties are:

“These national awards reflect how hard the entire team here at UVA Children’s Hospital works to provide the best care for all of our patients and their families,” said James Nataro, MD, physician-in-chief at UVA Children’s Hospital.

According to U.S. News, the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings are designed “to identify hospitals that provide the highest quality of care for children with the most serious or complicated medical conditions.” The rankings are based on several factors, according to U.S. News. They include patient safety and patient outcomes; resources for patient care, including technology and special services; how healthcare is delivered, including programs to prevent infections; and a national survey of pediatric specialists.

“Our compassionate team members at UVA Children’s Hospital provide high-quality care in multidisciplinary groups that include physicians with specialty expertise,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center and its Children’s Hospital. “It is a tremendous accolade to have our exceptional physicians and staff recognized by U.S. News.”

About UVA Children’s Hospital

University of Virginia Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties throughout Virginia. Located within UVA Medical Center, UVA Children’s Hospital includes 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants, and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 10. The Children’s Hospital Ambulatory Clinics at the Battle Building, which opened in 2014, provide integrated outpatient care in Charlottesville.