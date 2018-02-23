Four tips on keeping your child’s room bed bug free

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

For most parents, making sure that their children is well taken care of and clean is a top concern that they will go to great lengths to accomplish. Believe it or not, one of the most common infestations that can be brought about by a child bringing it home from school is bed bugs. These nasty critters can bring about tough situations for you and your family and can be nearly impossible to get rid of without the assistance of a professional pest control companies. The following are a few tips that you can use when trying to avoid your child bringing these bugs home with them from school.

1. Doing Inspections is Vital

The first thing that you need to do when trying to keep bed bugs out of your child’s room is to routinely inspect it. You need to look to see if you notice the yellow colored shells left behind by these bugs in the sheets of your child’s bed. Also check to see if you notice the small red bites that are common when these bugs are present. The more you know about what is going on in the room of your child, the easier it will be to catch this infestation early.

By checking the bedding in your home on a regular basis, you will be able to catch issues with bed bug infestations early on. This means you will be able to address these issues and limit the severity of this problem. The last thing you want to do is take your eye off of a possible infestation due to the stress and aggravation it can cause you in the long run.

2. Stay in Contact With the School

Another very important thing that you need to do when trying to prevent a bed bug infestation is to stay in contact with the school that your child attends. Usually, they will be able to keep you abreast of any infestations that they suspect are going on in the school. By staying in contact with the school about stuff like this, you will be able to keep yourself and your child safe from a bed bug infestation.

The moment that you find out there are cases of bed bugs being reported at school, you will need to call in professionals to check your home out. With their help, you will be able to pinpoint a bed bug infestation and get advice on how to solve them. Waiting too long to get this type of professional help will generally lead to a variety of problems.

3. Keep Clothes Washed

When trying to keep your home free from bed bugs, you need to make sure that you wash your child’s clothes in hot water as soon as they return from school. This will help to kill any bugs that may have hitched to their clothing during the day and will help to keep your home free of bed bugs. The more precautions that you take in regards to the bed bugs, the more success you will be able to have. In most cases, it is best to consult with a pest control company that can give you advice.

4. Calling in Professionals

While there are a variety of over the counter bed bug treatments out there, they are generally ineffective and hazardous. Instead of spending an untold amount of money on these methods, you will need to call in a professional like Adams Pest Control Melbourne. These professionals will be able to pinpoint the pest control issues in your home and get the right treatments administered in a hurry. The money that is paid to these professionals will be well worth it considering the results they will be able to garner.

With a bit of time and research, finding the right professionals to help with this problem will be easy.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories