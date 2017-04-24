Four seriously injured in West Main Street crash: Waynesboro

Four people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on West Main Street in Waynesboro at 1:37 p.m. Monday.

All four – two teens in a 1987 Ford hatchback, and a 69-year-old male and 60-year-old female in a 2008 Hyundai – were eventually transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment for their injuries.

The accident was reported near the intersection of West Main and Hall Lane.

The investigation into the circumstances around the accident is ongoing.