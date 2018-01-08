Four kitchen remodeling ideas that increase home value

Are you thinking about remodeling your kitchen with the intention of boosting your home’s value? A lot of homeowners fail to understand that a kitchen remodel doesn’t magically make their home more valuable. You need to make the right kitchen renovations if you want future buyers to shell out more money. Keep in mind that a kitchen remodel isn’t all about aesthetics. You need to prioritize functionality as well. The following kitchen remodeling ideas have been proven to increase home value.

1. High-end Appliances

Even the smallest kitchen can look more stylish, spacious, and functional with the right appliances. There’s also the fact that they do not require any construction unless you want to install an oven on the wall or anything similar. Just remember to invest in high-quality appliances. If all you have are appliances that any homeowner can buy, then you’re not really doing much in terms of boosting your home’s value. Try to focus on high-end refrigerators, ranges, and cooktops. If possible, buy these appliances at once so you can mix and match easily.

2. Neutral Colors

Want a colorful kitchen? Going for something wild and splashy isn’t the best idea if you plan on selling your home in the near future. It’s best to go for a neutral color palette particularly for countertops and flooring. All remodeling projects should take into account the colors to be used as this can have the biggest impact on your return on investment. To make your kitchen a little more vibrant, use accessories to introduce other colors. Your glassware and dishware also have a huge impact on the overall look of your kitchen.

3. Maximum Functionality

Thanks to the increase in popularity of cooking shows and foodies sharing their tips and tricks on social media, homeowners have become inspired to maximize the functionality of their kitchen. Your kitchen makeover won’t go wrong if you focus on increasing functionality. Remember, it’s all about form and function. Try to look at the kitchens of professional chefs you see on TV shows and get ideas from them.

4. More Space

Who wants a small, narrow, and tight kitchen? Pretty much nobody. You probably want more than enough room in your kitchen to make moving around a breeze. You can bet that potential buyers want this as well. Try to maximize the space in your kitchen by knocking down walls, adding windows, and using cabinets and drawers to hide away appliances. You may also want to add an island or a separate table to accommodate everyone.

If you follow these guidelines, you should be able to formulate a kitchen remodeling plan that’s sure to increase your home’s value. Keep in mind that anything with a touch of personality and too trendy isn’t the best choice for your kitchen makeover. You want to go for timeless ideas that all homeowners would appreciate. So before you paint your kitchen, add specialty equipment, or install a built-in coffeemaker, think of how these things will be viewed by future buyers.