Four injured in accident involving Augusta County school bus

Published Thursday, May. 11, 2017, 3:38 pm

Four people were injured in a four-vehicle, chain-reaction crash involving an Augusta County school bus reported Thursday morning.

augusta countyThe school bus, traveling south on Lee Highway near the intersection with Fort Defiance Road, failed to brake in time and struck a Subaru Legacy stopped for a red light at the intersection. The impact of that crash sparked a chain reaction in which the Subaru rear-ended a Nissan Xterra which then rear-ended a Toyota Sienna minivan.

The driver of the school bus, Walter L. Robertson Jr., 62, of Staunton, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. Thirteen students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Three students complained of minor injuries and were checked at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, a 23-year-old Mount Sidney male, was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of minor injuries.

No one in the Nissan or Toyota was injured in the crash.

Robertson was charged with following too closely.

