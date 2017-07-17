Former UVA QB Ross Matheny added to coaching staff at VMI

Former UVA quarterback Ross Matheny has been added to the coaching staff at VMI, coach Scott Wachenheim announced Monday.

Matheny, a former quarterback at Virginia and South Alabama, has been hired as assistant football coach and will coach safeties beginning his duties on July 17. Wide receivers and tight ends coach Brad Robbins has been promoted to special Teams co-coordinator and Tim Maypray has been promoted to internal recruiting coordinator in addition to his running backs coaching duties.

Matheny comes to VMI from South Alabama where he served as a graduate assistant football coach handling the tight ends position group. Matheny also spent two seasons at Kansas State (2015, 2016) as a graduate assistant under the legendary Bill Snyder where he worked primarily with the defense assisting defensive backs and was also responsible for Wildcat personnel changes during the game and assisted in recruit evaluation.

Matheny began his coaching career interning with the South Alabama football operations and coaching staff and also served the 2014 season on the offensive staff working with tight ends and focused on quarterbacks in bowl preparation that year. He played collegiately at Virginia where he received his B.A. in Sociology in July 2012 before transferring to South Alabama where he was a starting quarterback as a graduate transfer for two seasons and served as team captain in 2013 earning second team All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2013 after leading the league in total offense that season. Matheny was named South Alabama Male Athlete of the Year in 2013 and was a three-time Athletic Honor Roll honoree at Virginia. He earned his Masters of Education in Educational Leadership at South Alabama in May, 2014 and attained a graduate certificate in Academic Advising at Kansas State in 2016.

Robbins begins his fifth year on the VMI staff after joining the Keydets in 2013 coaching cornerbacks for one season before moving to wide receivers the following year. Robbins has been instrumental in the development of VMI’s receivers over the past four years including two-time All-SoCon and all-time VMI receptions leader Aaron Sanders. Maypray, a standout for the Keydets who reaped numerous awards as a receiver, return specialist, running back, and quarterback from 2006-09, begins his third year on the Keydet staff handling running backs after a professional career in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes and Ottawa Redblacks. Maypray completed his college playing career as the Big South’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 6,129 including 10 games of 200 or more.

“Ross Metheny is a transformational person and coach,” said Wachenheim. “He is a proven winner on the field and his coaching experience working for Coach Bill Snyder at Kansas State will provide valuable insight to our team.”

“Brad Robbins and Tim Maypray are loyal and unselfish team members who are always willing to go the extra mile for our cadet-athletes,” added Wachenheim. “It is honor to reward their hard work and service to VMI.”

VMI opens preseason practice, Monday July 31.