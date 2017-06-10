Former UVA golfer Derek Bard wins Monroe Invitational
Published Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017, 11:06 pm
Former UVA golfer Derek Bard wins Monroe Invitational
Former Virginia men’s golfer Derek Bard took top honors at the 77th-annual Monroe Invitational in Pittsford, N.Y., one of the nation’s oldest amateur events. He sank a 10-foot par putt on his final hole to claim the title in the 81-player field
Bard had rounds of 70, 67, 70 and 67 to shoot 274 on the par-70 course and finish one stroke ahead of Georgia Tech’s Chris Petefish and Middle Tennessee State’s Joey Savoie. Rising UVA junior Thomas Walsh tied for 12th 280.
Bard grew up 90 miles from Pittsford in New Hartford, N.Y. This was the third time he participated in the tournament.
Later this summer Bard will play in the U.S. Amateur Championship that takes place Aug. 14-20 at The Riviera Country Club and Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles.
